Gary Gold joins the Bulls coaching team with Nomlomo, Tsimba, Tiedt
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The Bulls have confirmed new additions to their technical team, roping in two former Sharks coaches before the new season.
The Bulls, who are aiming for a big campaign after an underwhelming showing in the previous season, have beefed up their coaching staff with the experienced Gary Gold, Phiwe Nomlomo, Kennedy Tsimba and Jean Tiedt.
The four will all serve as assistant coaches under the leadership of head coach Jake White.
Gold, a former Sharks and Western Province mentor, boasts an impressive resume that has seen him traverse four continents in a career that spans 22 years, and has signed a two-season contract with the Bulls.
The 56-year-old Gold was the coach of the US until late last year.
He will be involved in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup campaigns for the Bulls.
Nomlomo is set to join the Bulls after he ditched the Sharks where he was the kicking and exits coach. Previously, Nomlomo served as a skills coach at the Sharks.
Former Bulls flyhalf and 2012 World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee, Tsimba joins the club on a three-season contract.
Tiedt also arrives at Loftus, having spent time with the NWU Pukke side crowned 2023 Varsity Cup victors, to serve as the U-21 defence coach as well as part of the Currie Cup set-up.
White is pleased to welcome such a high calibre and diverse group of coaches to the franchise.
“We know the Vodacom Bulls is a strong brand that attracts the best talent on and off the field, so we are thrilled to have Gary, Kennedy, Phiwe and Jean join us. I know they are excited to be part of this project and we are looking forward to having them contribute to our work,” White said.
“With the fine margins and increased stakes in the three competitions we participate in, having top quality coaches is important, and these four bring that to the table, complementing our existing backroom roster.
“In Tshwane, we have one mission and that is we play to win. So the mandate is simple to understand. Now we have assembled an experienced coaching department that must collectively come together to work towards that mission and I am confident we will achieve our target.”
Gold and Tsimba joined the club on Tuesday while Nomlomo will arrive on Monday with Tiedt arriving on September 1.
The Bulls have bid farewell to Russell Winter, Pine Pienaar, Nollis Marais, Sean Everitt and Hugo van As.
