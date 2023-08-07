Rugby

Nienaber has big calls to make on Boks’ World Cup forwards, say Smit and Matfield

07 August 2023 - 14:22
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Deon Fourie during Springbok training. Fourie has put up his hand for the Boks' World Cup squad.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber faces major selection issues regarding the forwards to take to the World Cup, former Bok captain John Smit says.

All will be revealed on Tuesday at 2pm when Nienaber announces his much-awaited 33-man squad to defend South Africa’s 2019 World Cup crown in France from September 8 to October 28.

In the last match before being forced to make agonising final selection calls, Nienaber watched his team beat Argentina 24-13 in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

“I think the Bok coaches will look at Saturday’s win over Argentina and say certain players have put their hands up and given them something to think about,” Smit said.

“Possibly there are some players who might not have taken their chance and we will have to wait until Tuesday to find out. I think up front are the hardest spots to play for.”

Springbok legend Victor Matfield believes the brains trust may revert to a combination similar to four years ago in Japan.

“I wonder if the Boks won’t go back to what worked in 2019,” he said. “Start with Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth and then have RG Snyman and Franco Mostert on the bench and they can come in at 4 and 5, and Mostert can come in at 7 as well.”

Smit said Mostert had not caught the eye of late because he was playing at No 7.

“It has to be mentioned that Franco, playing at 7 in that wide channel, you just don’t get to see him as much as if he were playing at 4 or 5.

“So he does not have the ability to show his work-rate as much. I wonder how frustrated he [Mostert] might feel?

“He is a seasoned campaigner who offers both sides, so he is probably an automatic selection.

“We have mentioned Marvin Orie, who has had a phenomenal few Tests so we are pretty well stocked at lock.

“South Africa have RG Snyman too, who is back in form and looks like the ideal impact player who comes on and loosens the ball and gets over the advantage line. He is so tall and manages to get the ball and offload it in contact situations.”

