No Pollard, Am as Springbok World Cup squad named

08 August 2023 - 15:54 By Sports Staff
Sprinbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named for the World Cup.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Gallo Images

The Springboks' 33-man squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was announced on Tuesday, with no place for star players Handré Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Lood de Jager.

The team was announced by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander at a lively event at DStv's MultiChoice City headquarters in Johannesburg.

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) said Pollard is struggling with a calf injury, Am has knee issues, while De Jager has chest problems, but they have been placed on standby with six other players.

Boks skipper Siya Kolisi, who was doubtful due to injury, made the final cut and will lead the side in their attempt to defend the title they won in Japan four years ago.

Coach Jacques Nienaber’s squad featured a strong mix of experience and some of the best up-and-coming young players.

Twelve will play their first World Cup, while nine are going for their third appearance.

The Rugby World Cup starts on September 8 with the match between France and the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris.

The final is at the same venue on October 28.

Springbok squad: Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese, André Esterhuizen, Marvin Orie, RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn, Canan Moodie, Vincent Koch, Ox Nche, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Jesse Kriel, Jaden Hendrikse, Deon Fourie, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende, Steven Kitshoff, Franco Mostert, Willie le Roux, Duane Vermeulen, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi.

