Rugby World Cup pool B | Boks, Ireland headline ‘pool of death’

World Rugby Player of the Year Josh van der Flier is the standout protagonist in the Irish pack with his all-action game at flank, while veteran flyhalf Johnny Sexton, heading to his fourth World Cup, pulls the strings in the backline.
The Irish, who have an English coaching core with Farrell and Mike Catt in their management team, are a well-drilled unit with the ability to adapt their tactical approach according to the game situation and their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.
Ireland, who crashed out in the quarterfinals against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup, appear better-placed to launch a genuine title assault this time. Their clash against the Springboks in Paris is set to decide the winner of pool B and whether they face hosts France or book a revenge mission with the All Blacks in the quarters.
Scotland
Gregor Townsend’s side, who have been playfully dubbed ‘Castle Lite’ due to the large number of South African-born players in their squad, lurk dangerously as party-poopers.
Led by flyhalf and talisman Finn Russell, who has a neat box of tricks, their backline boasts pace and power in abundance with hulking South African-born left-wing Duhan van der Merwe and his compatriot Kyle Steyn on the other wing. Last time out, Scotland failed to progress past the pool stages after a historic defeat to Japan. This is a more well-rounded team, but they could potentially suffer the same fate in what has been described a tough pool.
Scotland square off against the Springboks in their first match and it will set the tone for their campaign.
South Africa
The Springboks, who became only the second team to win the World Cup three times in Japan four years ago, will aim to replicate the All Blacks’ solo achievement of back-to-back triumphs.
Jacques Nienaber has picked a strong squad (with a 19-14 split of forwards and backs) but there has been much consternation over selecting four scrumhalves and only one specialised flyhalf in Manie Libbok. With Handré Pollard battling back from an obdurate calf injury, the versatile Damian Willemse will serve as ‘Mr Fix It’ across all the backline positions except for scrumhalf.
In that regard Faf de Klerk, who has entrenched himself as South Africa’s starting 9, is the fulcrum of the Bok backline. Coupled with vigour and verve on attack and defence, his tactical kicking game is set to prove pivotal in Nienaber’s men securing safe passage to the knockouts.
South Africa’s forward pack, which is their calling card, is led by the physically-imposing Eben Etzebeth — fast approaching Victor Matfield’s record of 127 Test appearances for the men in green and gold.
The Boks’ lock stocks have been further boosted by the timely return from injury of towering RG Snyman, the self-styled Viking who is keen to channel his inner Ragnar Lothbrok.
Ireland
The world’s top-ranked side are in imperious form off the back of their 2023 Six Nations title. Andy Farrell’s charges have been installed as second-favourites to claim the Webb Ellis Cup by bookmakers but the stark reality is the Irish have never gone further than the quarterfinals.
Scotland
Tonga
The team nicknamed ‘Ikale Tahi’ (the Sea Eagles) will hope to take flight after benefiting from World Rugby’s eligibility ruling introduced in early 2022, which allows the likes of former Wallaby Israel Folau and ex-All Black Malakai Fekitoa to switch national allegiance based on birthright. While other teams have taken advantage of the relaxed rules, Tonga appear to have been the main beneficiaries.
They have a number of household names but the challenge for coach Toutai Kefu will be to get his personnel pulling in the same direction. Synonymous with the Pacific Island nations, skills are no issue but a lack of structure can be a downfall.
Romania
The Oaks, who had been a World Cup mainstay until they failed to qualify for Japan 2019, are back in the big time. They are coached by former Romania flyhalf Eugen Apjok.
Romania, who have never progressed beyond the pool stages, earned their biggest win at the 2003 World Cup against Namibia and their best bet in France will be against Tonga on October 8.
