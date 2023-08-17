Rugby

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant

17 August 2023 - 11:23
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Will Skelton runs with the ball during the Wallabies' Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match against the All Blacks at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 29 2023.
Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day giants. 

Such is the imposing figure of Skelton that Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall once described him as the “biggest human” he had ever seen.

McCall has a point if you consider Skelton, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Samoan parents, is 6’ 8” and weighs 145kg. 

After playing key roles in multiple domestic and European titles for English club Saracens and French side La Rochelle, the 31-year-old is now regarded as one of the finest locks in the world.

And after a handful of appearances for Australia on recent Spring Tours, Skelton is now back on home soil as a Giteau Law pick, fully back on board with Eddie Jones’ Australia as they head towards the tournament. 

Only eight of the 33 players called up by Jones have previous RWC experience. They have had a torrid build-up to the competition, but under one of the world's best coaches, with a star-studded line-up, the Wallabies can never be discounted.

145kg of DESTRUCTION | Will Skelton best lock in Rugby right now?!

Centurion prop James Slipper has been selected for his fourth tournament and is by far the most experienced player in the squad. Captain Skelton is set to feature in his second RWC, eight years after his first. 

Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese and Nic White will also experience the showpiece tournament for a second time, having played in Japan four years ago. 

Jones has also included three uncapped players — Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Jorgensen and Blake Schoupp — but there was no room for veterans Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper. 

Club: La Rochelle (FRA) 

Previous Clubs: Sydney Stars, Western Sydney Rams, Saracens

National Caps: 28

Previous World Cup appearances: 2015 — two matches, one start

International Honours: 2022 Six Nations champion 

Club Honours: Super Rugby: 2014, European Rugby Champions Cup: 2016-17, 2018-19, Premiership: 2017-18, 2018-19, Premiership Rugby Cup runner-up: 2018—19, European Rugby Champions Cup: 2021—22, 2022—23, The Rugby Championship: 2015 

* The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8, with the final on October 28. TimesLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.

