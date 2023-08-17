Centurion prop James Slipper has been selected for his fourth tournament and is by far the most experienced player in the squad. Captain Skelton is set to feature in his second RWC, eight years after his first.
Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese and Nic White will also experience the showpiece tournament for a second time, having played in Japan four years ago.
Jones has also included three uncapped players — Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Jorgensen and Blake Schoupp — but there was no room for veterans Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper.
Club: La Rochelle (FRA)
Previous Clubs: Sydney Stars, Western Sydney Rams, Saracens
National Caps: 28
Previous World Cup appearances: 2015 — two matches, one start
International Honours: 2022 Six Nations champion
Club Honours: Super Rugby: 2014, European Rugby Champions Cup: 2016-17, 2018-19, Premiership: 2017-18, 2018-19, Premiership Rugby Cup runner-up: 2018—19, European Rugby Champions Cup: 2021—22, 2022—23, The Rugby Championship: 2015
Rugby World Cup pool profiles:
Pool A
Pool B
Rugby World Cup star player profiles:
Johnny Sexton, Ireland
Antoine Dupont, France
* The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8, with the final on October 28. TimesLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Will Skelton, modern-day Aussie giant
Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
At the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France, a relatively young Australia will be led by monster of a lock Will Skelton, one of world rugby’s modern-day giants.
Such is the imposing figure of Skelton that Saracens’ director of rugby Mark McCall once described him as the “biggest human” he had ever seen.
McCall has a point if you consider Skelton, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Samoan parents, is 6’ 8” and weighs 145kg.
After playing key roles in multiple domestic and European titles for English club Saracens and French side La Rochelle, the 31-year-old is now regarded as one of the finest locks in the world.
And after a handful of appearances for Australia on recent Spring Tours, Skelton is now back on home soil as a Giteau Law pick, fully back on board with Eddie Jones’ Australia as they head towards the tournament.
Only eight of the 33 players called up by Jones have previous RWC experience. They have had a torrid build-up to the competition, but under one of the world's best coaches, with a star-studded line-up, the Wallabies can never be discounted.
145kg of DESTRUCTION | Will Skelton best lock in Rugby right now?!
Rugby World Cup pool profiles:
Pool A
Pool B
Rugby World Cup star player profiles:
Johnny Sexton, Ireland
Antoine Dupont, France
* The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France starts on September 8, with the final on October 28. TimesLIVE will profile all four pools and the star players in the coming weeks.
