Cheetahs channel the Force to be in shape for EPCR Challenge Cup

23 August 2023 - 15:12 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
The Cheetahs celebrate after winning the Currie Cup Premier Division final against the Pumas at Free Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 24 2023.
Image: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs have put plans in place to ensure they have no issues of rustiness and lack of match fitness due to lack of competitive games by the time they take part in the EPCR Challenge Cup later this year.  

The Cheetahs, who have been left out in the cold since they lost their place in the Pro14 in 2020, will make their second appearance in the Challenge Cup, which starts in early December, as one of two invited teams.  

Unlike most of the teams in the competition, the Cheetahs would have spent three months not playing in a competitive tournament.  

They will meet sides from the United Rugby Championship (URC), France’s Top 14 and England’s Rugby Premiership in the Challenge Cup.  

The Cheetahs are only part of the Currie Cup domestically and the season was wrapped up in June with the men from Free State crowned champions.  

This lack of competitive games puts the already under pressure Cheetahs at a disadvantage for the Challenge Cup as they may be undercooked, coming up against sides who are halfway into their other respective competitions.  

The Cheetahs already have to deal with the challenge of playing their home games in Europe as per the conditions of being invited into the competition.  

But coach Hawies Fourie is upbeat that their plans, which include four games against Australia’s Super Rugby side Western Force in the Toyota Challenge, intense conditioning camp and friendly matches will ensure they are up to task for the big competition from December.

Fourie said though the Challenge Cup is still months away, the mini tournament against the Force this month and next month forms a crucial part of their preparations.

“There’s about three months in between, but we will go into a month of conditioning in October and then prepare by playing a friendly in October and go to Parma to play in the Challenge Cup,” Fourie said.  

“But this is a good preparation for us. We will give all our players a chance to play. Everyone who is fit will get game time, which is always good for the squad because there’s always a lot of players who don’t get the opportunities, especially in the Currie Cup's last five to six weeks where we kept the same team.  

“There are guys who are hungry to play and this is a great opportunity for them to do it.” 

The Cheetahs play their first Toyota Challenge match against the Force at Free State Stadium on Friday (5pm).  

The second is on Saturday September 2 at the same venue, before they move their last two clashes to Perth in Australia.

The Cheetahs and the Force have faced each other 10 times before in Super Rugby. Their previous meeting was in 2016.  

“In the whole squad, there are two or three players who have played against Western Force and for the other guys it will be a new experience,” Fourie said.  

“It's different challenges, a different ball game for us. They will test us in other areas than the South African teams in the Currie Cup or the northern hemisphere teams.  

“The pace of the game will be higher, the skill set of both teams will be of good quality.”

Cheetahs team to face Western Force: 15. Tapiwa Mafura, 14. Cohen Jasper, 13. Evardi Boshoff, 12. Robert Ebersohn, 11. Litha Nkula, 10. Ruan Pienaar, 9. Rewan Kruger, 8. Friedle Olivier, 7. Sibabalo Qoma, 6. Gideon van der Merwe, 5. Victor Sekekete (captain), 4. Rynier Bernardo, 3. Hencus van Wyk, 2. Marnus van der Merwe, 1. Alulutho Tshakweni

Replacements: 16. Marko Janse van Rensburg, 17. Schalk Ferreira, 18. Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19. Mzwanele Zito, 20. Daniel Maartens, 21. Jeandrẻ Rudolph, 22. George Lourens, 23. David Brits

