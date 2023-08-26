All Blacks' Foster takes positives from record loss to Springboks

New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of prop Tyrel Lomax in the wake of their record 35-7 loss to South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture at Twickenham on Friday, as coach Ian Foster looked for positives from their limp display.

The Springboks ran in five tries to one and were dominant in all facets of the game, especially up front with their powerful forwards, a worry for Foster as the All Blacks look ahead to the World Cup opener against hosts France in Paris on Sept. 8.

It was the biggest loss in New Zealand's history, surpassing the 28-7 defeat by Australia in 1999.

"You couldn't help but be impressed with what they (South Africa) did, they really got stuck into us tonight," Foster told reporters.

"Their physicality and their set-piece was superb and they had a massive game at scrum and line-out time. That was a big difference."