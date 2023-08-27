Australia get ‘perfect’ dress rehearsal against France

Struggling Australia have a “perfect opportunity” to prepare for their Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia when they play tournament hosts France in their final warm-up fixture at the Stade de France on Sunday, according to scrumhalf Tate McDermott.

The opponents may be different but the venue for both games is the same, as is the referee, Englishman Luke Pearce. It gives the Wallabies the chance to sample both the atmosphere and his style of officiating before their match against Georgia on September 9.

Australia have lost all four Tests in 2023 as the return of Eddie Jones as coach has yet to bear fruit. He has dumped a number of their experienced players and opted for youth at the World Cup, meaning several of his squad have not played in France before.

“It is the perfect opportunity for us to test ourselves against another quality opposition in France,” McDermott said.