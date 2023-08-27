Rugby

Australia get ‘perfect’ dress rehearsal against France

27 August 2023 - 14:29 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Wallabies scrumhalf Tate McDermott.
Wallabies scrumhalf Tate McDermott.
Image: Joe Allison/Getty Images

Struggling Australia have a “perfect opportunity” to prepare for their Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia when they play tournament hosts France in their final warm-up fixture at the Stade de France on Sunday, according to scrumhalf Tate McDermott.

The opponents may be different but the venue for both games is the same, as is the referee, Englishman Luke Pearce. It gives the Wallabies the chance to sample both the atmosphere and his style of officiating before their match against Georgia on September 9.

Australia have lost all four Tests in 2023 as the return of Eddie Jones as coach has yet to bear fruit. He has dumped a number of their experienced players and opted for youth at the World Cup, meaning several of his squad have not played in France before.

“It is the perfect opportunity for us to test ourselves against another quality opposition in France,” McDermott said.

“It could not have worked out any better, we have the same referee, the same field, everything from logistics to what the stadium will sound like is going to be important [to experience ahead of the Georgia game].”

France have selected a strong side and McDermott is under no illusions as to the challenge that awaits.

“There will be times in the game when we will be under the pump against a strong French pack, so it is about dealing with the momentum shift. That will be crucial come World Cup time. The physicality aspect is going to be huge.”

It is also a first game as captain for giant lock Will Skelton, who plays for La Rochelle in the French Top 14.

“I could not be prouder of him. He is an awesome fellah, and the boys absolutely love him. The way he can pull everyone together will be important,” McDermott said.

Australia are in pool C at the World Cup. They also have Wales, Fiji and Portugal in their group. 

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILDUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool APool BPool C 

Star players:

Will Skelton, AustraliaJohnny Sexton, IrelandAntoine Dupont, France | Ardie Savea, New Zealand

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the build-up

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Boks have depth and players to defend World Cup crown: Sean Fitzpatrick

The former All Blacks skipper cautions it will take a monumental effort to win consecutive titles
Sport
2 days ago

Former All Blacks coach Hansen to help prepare Wallabies in France

Former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has joined Australia in a short-term advisory role in the leadup to the World Cup after accepting an invitation ...
Sport
6 days ago

All Blacks' Foster takes positives from record loss to Springboks

New Zealand are sweating on the fitness of prop Tyrel Lomax in the wake of their record 35-7 loss to South Africa in a Rugby World Cup warm-up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Record-breaking Boks flex muscles to crush All Blacks in Twickenham

South Africa will march to the Rugby World Cup with the biggest spring in their step after recording their biggest win over their greatest rivals at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks flyhalf Elton Jantjies wants B sample to be tested after positive result for banned substance

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies faces a possible ban from rugby after testing positive for a banned substance, Clenbuterol.
Sport
23 hours ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup: Ardie Savea, All Black flank fantastic

Not that Ardie Savea needed any motivation, but the flashbacks of how the All Blacks failed to reach the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup fuel one ...
Sport
3 days ago

England dealt World Cup blow as Farrell red card upheld

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the first two matches of the Rugby World Cup after an independent disciplinary hearing upheld his red card on ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. England could scarcely head to a Rugby World Cup in worse shape Rugby
  2. ‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win Soccer
  3. South Africa deliver worst world championship display in Budapest Sport
  4. Australia get ‘perfect’ dress rehearsal against France Rugby
  5. Stan Christodoulou marks 50th year of world title fights at Usyk-Dubois bout Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure