England could scarcely head to a Rugby World Cup in worse shape

England could scarcely be heading to the Rugby World Cup in worse shape after a run of five defeats in six games that has left key players injured or suspended, raised questions about coach Steve Borthwick's approach and hit fans' morale.

England lost for the first time ever to Fiji when they went down 30-22 in a warm-up at their Twickenham home on Saturday

Opening pool D opponents Argentina and Japan will have every confidence they can upset the 2019 finalists, with England's defence in particular leaking an average of about four tries per game across the summer series of warm-up fixtures.

“We slipped off too many tackles and while that has not been the case in previous games it was today and it's an area we clearly need to get right in two weeks' time,” Borthwick said looking ahead to next month's tournament in France.

However, England's woes are many.