Rugby

Rugby’s Champions Cup now backed by bank

Beer-maker has stepped aside for wealth managers

31 August 2023 - 18:32
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The EPCR Champions Cup trophy, the Star Cup, during the 2018 semifinal between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, France.
The EPCR Champions Cup trophy, the Star Cup, during the 2018 semifinal between Racing 92 and Munster Rugby at Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux, France.
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bank and private wealth managers Investec have stepped forward as sponsors of the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup.

They have concluded a five-year deal with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) as title sponsors, which ends Heineken’s long association with the brand that stretches back to the dawn of rugby’s professional era in the 1995/96 season.

We are a world-leading organisation representing the greatest club tournament in the world that is iconic and steeped in history, and we love celebrating that with our partners, so we are looking forward to doing that with Investec,” said EPCR chair Dominic McKay.

Investec too believe they are backing the right horse.

Taking a sponsorship like this means we can reach our clients internationally, growing in Europe and the UK in particular as well as in South Africa, is quite a unique opportunity for us,” Richard Wainwright, Investec Bank CEO.

Rugby World Cup tarnished as draw makes mockery of rankings

World Rugby’s integrity in question after early World Cup draw.
Sport
1 day ago

The two tournaments feature 42 clubs across eight countries but they are seeking growth with a club from Georgia now also potentially in the frame.

Wainwright admits the EPCR is not a name that is that well-known in South Africa but there is the hope South African teams will make a greater impact in the competition.

“Our job is to educate the South African market, help them celebrate and embrace the players that will be competing in this global competition,” said Investec chief marketing officer Abey Mokgwatsane.

The competition is likely to attract more eyeballs if organisers can produce a less convoluted format. The draw that determines pool winners is unwieldy. Next season’s edition will be slightly more simplified but scheduling remains a major headache.

The EPCR and the sponsor want to promote diversity and sustainability. As part of their strategy they want to grow the women’s game, pay even closer attention to player welfare and intend being carbon neutral by 2030.

This year’s Champions Cup kicks off on the weekend of December 8-10, with the Bulls the first South African team on show when they meet Saracens on Loftus Versfeld.

La Rochelle beat Leinster in a gripping final this year, while Toulon downed Glasgow Warriors in the Challenge Cup final.

MORE

All the Rugby World Cup pools and star players profiled

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby World Cup tarnished as draw makes mockery of rankings

World Rugby’s integrity in question after early World Cup draw.
Sport
1 day ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji’s wonder wing

Selestino Ravutaumada, who was named man of the match after cutting England to shreds in Fiji’s 30-22 win at Twickenham at the weekend, is a winger ...
Sport
8 hours ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the build-up

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 day ago

No hazy island holiday for Springboks in Corsica

Unlike the late, great actor Peter O'Toole, the Springboks are no accidental tourists to Corsica.
Sport
12 hours ago

Boks sweat in hot, humid Corsica and put All Blacks stunner behind them

If the Springboks were searching for similarities from their build-up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, they have found it on Corsica.
Sport
2 days ago

Boks must sharpen up on discipline, says Duane Vermeulen

Sharpening up on discipline and fixing aspects of the Springboks' game that did not go to plan will the focus in their World Cup training camp in ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘God must be a Kaizer Chiefs supporter’: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  2. Two Oceans champ Mbuleli Mathanga found dead ‘hanging from laces’ Sport
  3. Rugby’s Champions Cup now backed by bank Rugby
  4. Quick turnaround will help Proteas forget the horrors of season opener Sport
  5. Proteas’ Tazmin Brits looks to blossom on low, slow Pakistan pitches Cricket

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings