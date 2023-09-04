Boks’ Erasmus, who knows Townsend well, wary of Scots’ ‘lekker squad’

The Springboks must be firing on all cylinders if they want to overcome a powerful Scotland side that will be expertly prepared for battle by coach Gregor Townsend, South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said.

The countdown clock is ticking towards the Boks’ World Cup opener against Scotland at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday (kickoff 5.45pm) and Erasmus expects a titanic battle.

Erasmus said his time at Munster in the 2010s gave him an insight into Townsend’s tactics because of their frequent duels at club level in Europe.

“I don’t think a lot of people know that when myself and Jacques Nienaber were at Munster we coached against Gregor when he was at Glasgow [Warriors] and there were four games in one year,” he said.