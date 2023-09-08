.
EDITORIAL | Take a bow Rassie – the team you built leaves a legacy beyond trophies

The Springbok mentor has created a side all South Africans can identify with, more than any Bok combination before it

Siya Kolisi
Image: Reuters

Of course, almost every South African would love the Springboks to defend their trophy at the 2023 Rugby World Cup that kicks off on Friday. 

And of course, that’s easier said than done. Retaining a title is far more difficult than conquering one. It is by no means definite the Boks will lift the Webb Ellis Cup in Paris on October 28. Nowhere is it written that it’s their God-given right they will even be in the final. 

Like in Japan four years ago, they will have to fight for each blade of French grass gained like World War 1 trench liberators. 

The signs are certainly not bad too. Coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have methodically and scientifically added to the core of the 2019 winning team. The Boks have huge experience and superb emerging starlets like Canan Moodie. 

It will be tough. And if they cannot do it, South Africans will have to be prepared to relinquish the pleasurable sensation that comes with having a team called “world champions”. 

Even if that happens — and no-one is saying it will, because these Boks are determined and fired up and may well become only the second team to retain the World Cup — but if it does, there is much to savour in this Springbok team built by Erasmus as coach for the last tournament, and in partnership with Nienaber for this one. 

It might well be the team to leave a legacy like no Springbok team before it. Erasmus in his two roles, might have left a legacy like few coaches or rugby boffins before him. 

Finally, a Springbok coach understood that embracing transformation as a weapon simply made sense in terms of finding the strongest combination, and in doing so, the side harnessed the love and support of all South Africans, making for a force that became hard to stop on the global stage. 

Perhaps South Africans are jaded by terms such as nation-building. But Springbok teams’ successes over the years and especially in the World Cups in 1995, 2007 and 2019 have impacted the country’s psyche and how its people react to one other. 

Never in the sweeping manner Clint Eastwood and Matt Damon portrayed in the disappointingly superficial Invictus. But at some level, more grittily, even as societal pressures and pure relics of racism push us apart, sport remains a glue against that, and rugby at the forefront of it. 

And never has a team been as inclusive — selected on merit — and as representative as the world champions of Japan 2019 and pretenders of France 2023. 

Erasmus has made strides reversing the structural conservativeness of rugby, installing talented, hard-working, boffin black coaches at many levels. 

So many previous Springbok coaches — and many at provincial and lower levels — viewed transformation as a noose around the neck, and so it became one. Too many talented black players were overlooked because of prejudice or came into the team feeling unwanted, labelled ridiculous terms like “quota players”. 

Rugby World Cup stadia in France
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

Erasmus’s breath of fresh air — and anyone who has watched his tears stream in television interviews on the topic, cannot doubt the sincerity of his intentions, or the man — created a winning formula, and team. That also created a side all South Africans could identify with, more than any Bok combination before it. It gave South Africa a first black Springbok captain, national hero and global icon in Siya Kolisi, who, like his teammates of all races, has been a supreme ambassador to the country and a source of inspiration in tough times for its people. 

Erasmus, the self-acknowledged renegade, does not always get enough national credit for that role. Many South Africans also simply adore him for it. 

Take a bow Rassie. Take an even greater one if the trophy gets lifted again in seven weeks’ time. We’ll just stick our necks out right now and say we believe it will be a certain Mr Kolisi from iBhayi in the Eastern Cape, whose green-clad arms will do that lifting. Go Bokke. 

LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force

A stout defence used to be enough to win games, but the game has evolved and teams now need more than just that

Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson Workwear
Image: Supplied

Since their stunning triumph in Japan four years ago, turbulent seas and gale force winds threatened to push Springbok rugby rock bound.

They were in peril, but not necessarily of their own doing.

The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc with the South African rugby economy and the Boks through inactivity and financial constraints felt it acutely.

Thankfully, amid a climate of on the field inactivity, there was no resting on laurels off it.

The mothballed world champions were part of a rugby ecosystem that was on the brink of collapse. The series against the British and Irish Lions had to take place and the Boks had to win it.

They got the job done but in many ways, it was ugly. It was a series, when not contested in the trenches, decided in the air by men jumping, or kickers raising flags.

The Boks could not develop their game as the accent was firmly on just getting the job done.

Since then, however, they have undergone not so much revolution as evolution.

The coaching team found themselves in all familiar territory — preparing their squad for the RWC against the clock.

Devising a blueprint and getting the right players to enforce it became top priority.

They may have made significant sacrifices at the altar of squad building and base broadening in the last two years, but the Springboks have arrived at this RWC, perhaps not as favourites, but the one most feared.

Their results over the last two years are not commensurate with what resides in their squad.

The recent Rugby Championship, compared with their three warm-up matches, provide examples of what is possible when they put their best foot forward.

The Boks may have been buffeted for much of the first two years since the 2019 triumph but they arrived buttressed at the 10th Rugby World Cup.

They are in much calmer waters. In fact, their base is at the entrance of a bay that harbours the French navy’s main fleet.

They arrived with depth and a game plan, though weathered, that has received critical updates.

Sure, they still have, in their DNA, building blocks like solid set pieces, physicality, rock solid defence and a well thought out and executed kicking game, but they’ve also moved on.

Back in 2019 the game at its higher levels was increasingly being shaped by one team’s ability to shut the other down. Defences were winning the day, but there has been a significant shift since.

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber noted that back in 2019 teams could still grind out a win with stout defence and good game management.

There has since, however, been the realisation that the game had moved on and that they need to move too. Failure to act would have smacked of arrogance.

They have found more ways to advance the scoreboard.

The Boks average 32.6 points a game this year. If you take that back across their last 10 matches the needle moves slightly to 32.8.

The average in the previous 10 stands at 26.4. There is no doubt the Boks are a greater attacking force with players like Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Grant Williams delivering a fresh dimension.

Nienaber noted with the RWC now upon us “this is something you worked for and towards for four years”.

This is of course his last engagement with the Springboks before he takes up a position on Leinster’s coaching staff.

While he remains aware of the big and significant moments the game often throws up, he does not necessarily yield to them.

“To be part of a RWC is great, but to be part of three is beyond my wildest dreams,” said Nienaber before he relented to the methodical, science driven, box ticker within. “But I am literally just thinking of the Scotland game now.”

Image: Reuters

MARK KEOHANE | SA should be hosting the World Cup, but Boks will still bring back the trophy

If France want to win this World Cup, they’re going to have to do it on the field, there will be no voting this time

France, you may have stolen South Africa’s right to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but you won’t get to steal the actual World Cup title.

That’s right: I haven’t forgotten how an independent committee, after an 18-month process, recommended South Africa to host the World Cup. France was ranked second and Ireland third.

France’s Bernard Laporte, then the federation’s president, laughed at the recommendation, got on his ministerial private jet with big suitcases and flew around the world for a fortnight to thank would-be voters for their support of France.

The introduction of an independent committee to make the recommendation was to avoid scandal, pay-offs and agenda-based decision-making from elected officials. What transpired was the exact opposite, as all the skulduggery played out in a painful fortnight post the announcement that South Africa was the best candidate to host the 2023 World Cup.

When it went to a vote, two weeks after the independent recommendation, France were unanimous winners. Africa Rugby voted for France and Japan, who had been given a Super Rugby presence, turned their vote from South Africa to France. These were just two examples of the disgraceful way France got to put on rugby’s biggest show, starting tonight in Paris.

My criticism of France being named hosts has never had anything to do with France, but with the way World Rugby’s elected officials were so easily seduced when Laporte’s jet landed.

France will be a wonderful host. It is a glorious country to visit, and I have always loved being there. The euphoria during and after the tournament will be justified.

I have never disputed the quality of the event in France. I speak from the experience of 2007, when France hosted, and the Boks won. It was the best Springboks and World Cup experience of my rugby-writing career. 

My criticism of France being named hosts has never had anything to do with France, but with the way World Rugby’s elected officials were so easily seduced when Laporte’s jet landed.

Friday’s tournament opener would have been South Africa against Scotland at the Cape Town Stadium, but instead it is France against the All Blacks at the Stade de France in St Denis, Paris.

The opener will be a ripper, played in sizzling evening temperatures of about 30°C. The two teams have only met once in between the 2019 World Cup and the start of the 2023 World Cup. It was at the Stade two years ago and France won 40-25. It was the first French win in Paris against the All Blacks since 1973 and the first French win against the All Blacks in 14 Tests.

History is weighted in favour of the All Blacks, but form and current playing pedigree is all in favour of the hosts. I have France to win comfortably and to make a statement as powerful, if not as emphatic, as the Springboks did when humiliating the All Blacks 35-7 at Twickenham a fortnight ago.

The Boks, the defending champions, play in Marseilles on Sunday against Scotland. The last time the Boks played a World Cup match in Marseilles was the quarterfinal win against Fiji. It was also on a Sunday.

POLL | Will the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup again?

The Rugby World Cup kicks-off on Friday and defending champions, the Springboks, seem ready for a tough battle against teams that have spent the past ...
Sport
14 hours ago

John Smit’s Boks led 20-6, Fiji fought back to 20-all and then the Bok juggernaut kicked into fight gear and the match finished with the Boks triumphant 37-20. They would go on to beat Argentina 34-13 in the semifinal and win the final 15-6 against England.

I am anticipating more of the same from the Boks 16 years later, and while the All Blacks were always expected to be in the final in 2007, it is not the case in 2023.

France, in 2007, could not handle the pressure of being the hosts. They lost in the tournament opener to Argentina, struggled their way into the semifinals, lost to England and then lost against Argentina in the third-place play-off.

This French squad, in player quality and coaching class, is from another planet. This is France’s golden generation, and they will feel if they can’t win it now, then they may never win the World Cup.

South Africa is what stands in their way and, unlike the elected officials voting process, France can’t buy this title. They are going to have to do it through on-field performance, and as good as they are, the defending champion Springboks are simply better.

Flags of some of the competing nations hang near the Stade de France, prior to the opening day of the 2023 Rugby World Cup on September 07, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
The 2023 Rugby World Cup logo.
Image: Rugbyworldcup.com

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures

(All South Africa times)

 

 

Pool A

 PWDLFATFBPts
New Zealand000000000
France000000000
Italy000000000
Uruguay000000000
Namibia000000000
Sept 8, 9.15pmFrancevNew Zealand 
Sept 9, 1pmItalyvNamibia 
Sept 14, 9pmFrancevUruguay 
Sept 15, 9pmNew ZealandvNamibia 
Sept 20, 5.45pmItalyvUruguay 
Sept 21, 9pmFrancevNamibia 
Sept 27, 5.45pmUruguayvNamibia 
Sept 29, 9pmNew ZealandvItaly 
Oct 5, 9pmNew ZealandvUruguay 
Oct 6, 9pmFrancevItaly 

 

 

Pool B

 PWDLFATFBPts
South Africa000000000
Ireland000000000
Scotland000000000
Tonga000000000
Romania000000000

 

Sept 9, 3.30pmIrelandvRomania 
Sept 10, 5.45pmSouth AfricavScotland 
Sept 16, 9pmIrelandvTonga 
Sept 17, 3pmSouth AfricavRomania 
Sept 23, 9pmSouth AfricavIreland 
Sept 24, 5.45pmScotlandvTonga 
Sept 30, 9pmScotlandvRomania 
Oct 1, 9pmSouth AfricavTonga 
Oct 7, 9pmIrelandvScotland 
Oct 8, 5.45pmTongavRomania 

 

 

Pool C

 PWDLFATFBPts
Wales000000000
Australia000000000
Fiji000000000
Georgia000000000
Portugal000000000

 

Sept 9, 8pmAustraliavGeorgia 
Sept 10, 9pmWalesvFiji 
Sept 16, 5.45pmWalesvPortugal 
Sept 17, 5.45pmAustraliavFiji 
Sept 23, 2pmGeorgiavPortugal 
Sept 24, 9pmWalesvAustralia 
Sept 30, 5.45pmFijivGeorgia 
Oct 1, 5.45pmAustraliavPortugal 
Oct 7, 3pmWalesvGeorgia 
Oct 8, 9pmFijivPortugal 

 

Pool D

 PWDLFATFBPts
England000000000
Japan000000000
Argentina000000000
Samoa000000000
Chile000000000
Sept 9, 9pmEnglandvArgentina 
Sept 10, 1pmJapanvChile 
Sept 16, 3pmSamoavChile 
Sept 17, 9pmEnglandvJapan 
Sept 22, 5.45pmArgentinavSamoa 
Sept 23, 5.45pmEnglandvChile 
Sept 28, 9pmJapanvSamoa 
Sept 30, 3pmArgentinavChile 
Oct 7, 5.45pmEnglandvSamoa 
Oct 8, 1pmJapanvArgentina 

 

KNOCKOUT STAGE

 

Quarterfinals

Oct 14, 5pm - QF 1Winner pool CvRunner-up pool D 
Oct 14, 9pm - QF 2Winner pool BvRunner-up pool A 
Oct 15, 5pm - QF 3Winner pool DvRunner-up pool C 
Oct 15, 9pm - QF 4Winner pool AvRunner-up pool B 

 

Semifinals

Oct 20, 9pm - SF 1Winner QF 1vWinner QF 2 
Oct 21, 9pm - SF 2Winner QF 3vWinner QF 4 

 

Third-place playoff

Oct 27, 9pmLoser SF 1vLoser SF 2 

 

Final

Oct 28, 9pmWinner SF 1vWinner SF 2 

 

General view of the Stade de France during the Uefa Euro 2016 final match between Portugal and France on July 10 2016.
Image: Alex Livesey / Getty Images

TRAVEL GUIDE

Bonjour! Everything you need to know about Paris

The costs in rands to stay in France.
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin

10 HOST CITIES

The action will take place across the country, with 10 host cities and nine stadiums — Paris/Saint-Denis are counted as separate cities but with one stadium. The other cities are Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. Most are set to host four or five matches, except for Marseilles, which will host six. Paris/St Denis, home to France’s national stadium, the Stade de France, will host 10, including the opening match and the final.

WHERE THE BOKKE WILL BE

The view from the pool deck at the Grand Hotel des Sablettes in Toulon, where the Springboks will be staying during the Rugby World Cup.
Image: Supplied

The team will be based at the Grand Hotel des Sablettes Plage in the port city of Toulon, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea. They have two matches in nearby Marseille, against Scotland on September 10 and Tonga on October 1. They play Romania in Bordeaux on September 17 and face Ireland in Paris on September 23. The quarterfinals will be played in Paris on the weekend of October 14/15.

The Springboks have had some great victories at the Stade de France, including winning the Rugby World Cup in 2007. Here they are celebrating with then president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Tertius Pickard /Gallo Images /Getty Images

HOME ADVANTAGE: THE STADE DE FRANCE

France’s national stadium, the venue for the opener and final and several games in between, is in St Denis, a commune 10km north of Paris and part of the Greater Paris Métropole. It can be reached by the Paris Métro system through line 13, referred to as “Saint-Denis — Porte de Paris”.

The stadium was built in 1998 for the Fifa World Cup and the first match played there was football: France v Spain, six months before the cup kicked off. France won, with local football legend Zinedine Zidane scoring the first goal in the stadium. France went on that year to win the World Cup.

As for its rugby history, France also won the first rugby match played there in February 1998, against England. The Bokke have also enjoyed some victories at this stadium, most notably in the RWC quarterfinal in 1999 (they were knocked out by Australia in the semifinal in Cardiff, Wales) and taking the championship here in 2007. South Africa beat England in both matches. 

If you happen to find yourself inside the stadium, take a moment to marvel at its roof, a feat of engineering designed to shield every single one of the 80,698 seats from rain without covering or obstructing any part of the field. It also has a retractable stand that when pulled back uncovers an athletics track. 

It’s one of only two stadiums in the world that has hosted a football world cup and a rugby world cup — the other is the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. It is also used as a concert venue and has hosted superstars such as Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga. 

SOMETHING ELSE TO SEE IN SAINT-DENIS

The Basilica of Saint-Denis predates Notre Dame, and houses the tombs of about 70 French monarchs.
Image: Ninaras / Wikimedia Commons

Usually among the top attractions in Paris, the medieval Notre Dame cathedral (built between 1163 and 1345) remains closed to visitors after a devastating fire in 2019. You can still — and should — admire it from the outside, but you can go inside Paris’s other cathedral, which is just 1.7km from the Stade de France and bears just as much historical significance and beauty.

The Basilique Cathédrale Saint-Denis, named for Paris’s patron saint, was built a little earlier than Notre Dame, starting in 1137. Because its choir was the first to incorporate the major elements of Gothic architecture, it is considered the birthplace of the style. It houses several statues and the tombs of roughly 70 French monarchs, including Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, both beheaded during the French Revolution. It also has its own versions of the incredible stained-glass rose windows so cherished at Notre Dame.

• Tickets are €9.50 (about R190) and the audioguide is €3 (R60). Under 18s enter free. Book in advance here

CAN YOU STILL GET RWC TICKETS? 

The place to buy official tickets is https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/en. While the opening match and final are sold out, as are many other games, there were some available at the time of writing either through the official website or through the official reselling platform (links via the official website). Resale tickets could pop up at any time so if there's a particular game you're hoping for, keep checking.

Your other option is to buy a hospitality package, though these require deep pockets. South Africa v Scotland in a suite at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome, with food, champagne, parking and a rugby expert to talk you through it, will set you back €1,200 (R23,955). And if you fancy the final, you can lock in gold category tickets, plus a prematch experience with live music, DJs, “sumptuous” food, champagne, beer and wine, for €4,000 (about R80,000). 

Even without tickets, Hélène Bezuidenhoudt, director of Atout France, which promotes the country as a tourist destination, says thousands are expected to head to France simply for the electric atmosphere. There will also be free-to-enter Rugby Villages in all of the host cities, where up to 40,000 people will be able to get together to enjoy the vibe with live coverage of the games and other rugby-related events. Find out more here

VISAS 

South African passport holders need a Schengen visa for France, with applications handled by Capago International, which has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Gqeberha. To experience the cup, though, if you aren't already sorted you need to act yesterday: appointments are filling fast and your application needs to be submitted at least two weeks before your date of travel. You can expedite the process by selecting the platinum service or the new call-out service, where Capago staff will come to you to collect your forms and biometric data. The visa costs €80 (R1,600); the premium service costs an extra R720; and the call-out option is from €170 (about R3,400).

WHEN IN PARIS: Don’t miss ... 

THE EIFFEL TOWER

Crowds gather at the foot of the Eiffel Tower to await a fireworks display on Bastille Day.
Image: Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images

A symbol of Marseille, this 19th-century Catholic church is situated on a hill overlooking the city. Built between 1853 and 1864, it is known for its striking neo-Byzantine architecture, adorned with intricate mosaics and a golden statue of the Virgin Mary. Naturally, a visit will also give you panoramic views over all of Marseille and the sea. If it's a leg day for you, you can walk it. If not, buses depart every 20 minutes or so from the Vieux Port and take you right to the church’s doors. It is free to visit. See marseille-tourisme.com. See here.

THE PARC NATIONAL DES CALANQUES

The Calanques National Park spans 20km of coastline between Marseille and Cassis.
Image: L'Office de Tourisme et des Congrès de Marseille / Flickr

Spanning 20km of coastline between Marseille and Cassis, the Calanques National Park is the only park in Europe to encompass land, sea and peri-urban areas. “Calanque” means rocky inlet, and the park has several, along with turquoise waters, pebble and fine sandy beaches, dizzying cliffs, which can be enjoyed from a hiking trail, kayaking, swimming or simply lazing on the shores. Alas, La Gineste, a rugged yet breathtaking road from Marseille to Cassis across the park, is closed for maintenance, but many of the calanques remain accessible by bus or car. It is also possible to visit by boat from Marseille's Old Port — several companies offer boat trips. 

CHEAP CRUISE TIP

There are myriad cruises and boat rides available that will cost a good few euros, but you can also cross the Old Port of Marseille aboard the public Ferry Boat, which connects the town hall (Quai du Port) to the Place aux Huiles. The 283m crossing allows you to go from one side of the port to the other in less than five minutes, while enjoying a nice trip at sea for just 0,50 (R10). 

 

THE VALLON DES AUFFES 

Valon des Auffes is a charming fishing port near Marseille's Old Port.
Image: L'Office de Tourisme et des Congrès de Marseille / Flickr

A 15-minute bus ride from the Vieux-Port, this small, picturesque fishing port oozes old-world charm with colourful fishing huts and boats, lively seafood restaurants and magical views of the sea. There is no beach but you can jump into the sea by heading under the viaduct — just beware of the boats. - Compiled by Sunday Times Lifestyle team

