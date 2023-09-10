Rugby

Appalling access, crushes, queues mar England-Argentina World Cup clash

10 September 2023 - 11:13 By Liam Del Carme in Marseille
Access to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for the Rugby World Cup game between England and Argentina was poor, with crushes and huge queues.
Image: John Smit/Twitter

Springbok fans heading to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for the team's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday had better do so well before the 5.45pm kickoff.

Fans attending Saturday evening's clash between Argentina and England were made to wait an interminable time before they could enter the ground through limited access points, with reports of crushes and huge queues.

The stadium eventually filled to its 63,000 capacity but many fans were left with a bad taste in the mouth by the prematch wait and some beer vendors running dry.

World Rugby said in a statement they are aware of the issue and are now on the ball.

It suggested fans were able to take their seats but that were perhaps swept up by the experience.

“We are aware of delays experienced by fans entering Stade de Marseille for the Rugby World Cup 2023 pool D match between England and Argentina this evening,” the ruling body said.

“While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue.”

The stadium has one major access point on Boulevard Michelet with fans required to walk up a wide bank of steps. The other side of the stadium features a mall.

There was certainly a carnival atmosphere around the ground with Argentina's supporters boisterously breaking into song and dance.

Their mood was a little muted inside the stadium, however, as England's 10-man game management and the boot of flyhalf George Ford carried the Red Roses to a 27-10 win.

The win again revealed some bulldog spirit as England, as was the case against Wales recently, rose to the challenge with a player/players off the field.

Ford was named man of the match having scored all his team's points. He also landed three drop goals.

It's always planned,” Ford said. “It's a great weapon for us, especially when the ball's a bit greasy.

“Also we went a man down early on and we had to come away with as many points as possible when we had field position. We managed to do that.

“The boys up front were incredible, to get ourselves into that field position. So all credit must go to them.”

Ford's performance underlined the options available to England coach Steve Borthwick in that position. “We've got really good players in that position with Owen Farrell, George Ford, Marcus Smith — we are blessed.”

Borthwick said he was “really pleased” for his players who invited much criticism ahead of the tournament.

“As I said before, they felt people were writing them off a bit too early. I'm pleased with many aspects of the performance, particularly clearly the attitude and composure under pressure against a very good Argentina team.

“When people talk about the players, what I see is a great group of players who have a lot of experience and some real exciting young players and I thought the blend was just about right today.”

Meanwhile, the World Cup will have its first debutant in 12 years when Chile make their introduction against Japan in Toulouse on Sunday (1.30pm).

History suggests a winning start is unlikely as the last team to win on its World Cup debut was South Africa back in 1995 when they beat the defending champion Wallabies 27-18 at Newlands.

Namibia, Spain, Uruguay, Georgia, Portugal and Russia have all drawn a blank since.

