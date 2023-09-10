LIVE | All the action as Boks kick off World Cup against Scotland

By the way, all the pools, results and fixtures, updated throughout the tournament, can be found in the tab too, or simply by clicking here.

I will endeavour to remain in my living room, but have the dreaded scourge of load-shedding scheduled at about 4pm, in which case I will be streaming the game on my laptop, or might even run to a nearby bar/cafe in Melville, to continue the coverage. But the coverage will continue, Eskom's intervention notwithstanding.

One last small disclaimer — those of you who have followed my byline know I'm a football writer; I have followed rugby all my life and will do my best forthwith to ensure I describe the action to the best of my ability. Don't shoot me if I confuse some terminology or rule complexities — feel free to correct me on Twitter: @marc_strydom.

Enjoy the game (and hopefully my coverage of it!) — let's get this AmaBokkeBokke defence show on the road!

