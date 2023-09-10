LIVE | All the action as Boks kick off World Cup against Scotland
12.35pm
... and now we wait ...
Game Day in Marseille 🏉— Springboks (@Springboks) September 10, 2023
Our #RWC2023 campaign starts today with a clash against Scotland.
Watch all of the action live on SuperSport 📺#StrongerTogether #Springboks pic.twitter.com/L1GJMqoxCP
To all the proud #Springboks supporters around the world, let us know where you will be watching from today 👇🏽 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/vkbLgBtFHv— Springboks (@Springboks) September 10, 2023
12.34pm
Other match details:
Ref: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant refs: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Jordan Way (Australia)
TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
Venue: Stade Vélodrome, Marseille
Stadium capacity: 67,394
The #Springboks team for tomorrow's #RWC2023 opener against Scotland in Marseille 🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3qFMQfVQAs— Springboks (@Springboks) September 9, 2023
12.25pm
The Bok team, which was named by coach Jacques Nienaber on Wednesday night, just after 7pm, is:
Springbok team to face Scotland:
15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 33 caps, 41 points (3t, 4c, 4pg, 2dg)
14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 10 caps, 55 points (11t)
13 — Jesse Kriel (Eagles) — 62 caps, 70 points (14t)
12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 73 caps, 50 points (10t)
11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 26 caps, 81 points (12t, 3c, 5pg)
10 — Manie Libbok (Stormers) — 9 caps, 65 points (1t, 21c, 6pg)
9 — Faf de Klerk (Eagles) — 49 caps, 44 points (5t, 2c, 5pg)
8 — Jasper Wiese (Tigers) — 23 caps, 5 points (1t)
7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 71 caps, 35 points (7t)
6 — Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) — 77 caps, 50 points (10t)
5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) — 67 caps, 15 points (3t)
4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 113 caps, 25 points (5t)
3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 63 caps, 5 points (1t)
2 — Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 63 caps, 85 points (17t)
1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 76 caps, 10 points (2t)
Replacements:
16 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 62 caps, 65 points (13t)
17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 21 caps, 0 points
18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 62 caps, 5 points (1t)
19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 28 caps, 5 points (1t)
20 — Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 14 caps, 0 points
21 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 70 caps, 15 points (3t)
22 — Grant Williams (Sharks) — 5 caps, 0 points
23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 87 caps, 65 points (13t)
Scotland's XV, named by coach Gregor Townsend, is:
Scotland team:
- Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) - 46 caps
- Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) - 35 caps
- Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) - 39 caps
- Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps
- Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) - 31 caps
- Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) – 72 caps
- Ben White (Toulon) - 16 caps
- Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps
- Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 11 caps
- Jamie Ritchie (captain, Edinburgh Rugby) – 43 caps
- Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)– 65 caps
- Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) - 75 caps
- Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 59 caps
- George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 37 caps
- Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 23 caps
Replacements:
- Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 10 caps
- Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 32 caps
- WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) - 57 caps
- Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 29 caps
- Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 36 caps
- Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 63 caps
- Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) - 7 caps
- Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) - 6 caps
ICYMI: Scotland team named to face the #Springboks in their #RWC2023 opener on Sunday - more here: https://t.co/TYxaOkMKE1 🏴 pic.twitter.com/L2QfebVp3Z— Springboks (@Springboks) September 8, 2023
12.19pm
To get started with, perhaps: here's (below) some of Liam Del Carme's and TimesLive's buildup to this game:
Sunday, September 10 2023 - 12.04pm
Hi I'm Marc Strydom, sports editor of TimesLIVE/Arena Holdings Digital — and I'm your live blog host today for all the updates you'll need for the Springboks vs Scotland at Stade Vélodrome — South Africa's 2023 World Cup opener — in Marseille today (Sunday).
Kickoff is at 5.45pm — SA and France time, which are one and the same — and a quick qualifier is that I am not in Marseille, or France at all, of course, but in my living room in Melville, Joburg, to give you the armchair view of all the action just about as it happens. Liam Del Carme, our senior rugby writer, is in the stadium and covering all the news and events from France, and do catch all his excellent coverage, and all TimesLIVE, Sunday Times and Arena Holdings' other World Cup news and coverage, at our Rugby World Cup page.
Where are you tuning in from? 🌏#AsOne | #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/LEMagDGLFu— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) September 10, 2023
By the way, all the pools, results and fixtures, updated throughout the tournament, can be found in the tab too, or simply by clicking here.
I will endeavour to remain in my living room, but have the dreaded scourge of load-shedding scheduled at about 4pm, in which case I will be streaming the game on my laptop, or might even run to a nearby bar/cafe in Melville, to continue the coverage. But the coverage will continue, Eskom's intervention notwithstanding.
One last small disclaimer — those of you who have followed my byline know I'm a football writer; I have followed rugby all my life and will do my best forthwith to ensure I describe the action to the best of my ability. Don't shoot me if I confuse some terminology or rule complexities — feel free to correct me on Twitter: @marc_strydom.
Enjoy the game (and hopefully my coverage of it!) — let's get this AmaBokkeBokke defence show on the road!
(See also, while we're at it, some of TL's build-up and profiles going into the tournament:
TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILD-UP PROFILES
Pools:
Pool A | Pool B | Pool C | Pool D
Star players:
Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia | Johnny Sexton, Ireland | Antoine Dupont, France
All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here