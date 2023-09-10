Rugby

LIVE | All the action as Boks kick off World Cup against Scotland

10 September 2023 - 12:56 By Marc Strydom
The Springbok team that will meet Scotland in their 2023 Rugby World Cup opener at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
The Springbok team that will meet Scotland in their 2023 Rugby World Cup opener at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Image: Springboks/Twitter

12.35pm

... and now we wait ...

12.34pm

Other match details:

Ref: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant refs: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia), Jordan Way (Australia)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Venue: Stade Vélodrome, Marseille

Stadium capacity: 67,394

12.25pm

The Bok team, which was named by coach Jacques Nienaber on Wednesday night, just after 7pm, is:

Springbok team to face Scotland:

15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 33 caps, 41 points (3t, 4c, 4pg, 2dg)

14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 10 caps, 55 points (11t)

13 — Jesse Kriel (Eagles) — 62 caps, 70 points (14t)

12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 73 caps, 50 points (10t)

11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 26 caps, 81 points (12t, 3c, 5pg)

10 — Manie Libbok (Stormers) — 9 caps, 65 points (1t, 21c, 6pg)

9 — Faf de Klerk (Eagles) — 49 caps, 44 points (5t, 2c, 5pg)

8 — Jasper Wiese (Tigers) — 23 caps, 5 points (1t)

7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 71 caps, 35 points (7t)

6 — Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) — 77 caps, 50 points (10t)

5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) — 67 caps, 15 points (3t)

4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 113 caps, 25 points (5t)

3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 63 caps, 5 points (1t)

2 — Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) — 63 caps, 85 points (17t)

1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 76 caps, 10 points (2t)

Replacements:

16 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 62 caps, 65 points (13t)

17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 21 caps, 0 points

18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 62 caps, 5 points (1t)

19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 28 caps, 5 points (1t)

20 — Marco van Staden (Bulls) — 14 caps, 0 points

21 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 70 caps, 15 points (3t)

22 — Grant Williams (Sharks) — 5 caps, 0 points

23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 87 caps, 65 points (13t)

Scotland's XV, named by coach Gregor Townsend, is:

Scotland team:

  1. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) - 46 caps
  2. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) - 35 caps
  3. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) - 39 caps
  4. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps
  5. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) - 31 caps
  6. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) – 72 caps
  7. Ben White (Toulon) - 16 caps
  8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) - 12 caps
  9. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) - 11 caps
  10. Jamie Ritchie (captain, Edinburgh Rugby) – 43 caps
  11. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)– 65 caps
  12. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) - 75 caps
  13. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 59 caps
  14. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) - 37 caps
  15. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) - 23 caps

Replacements:

  1. Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) - 10 caps
  2. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) - 32 caps
  3. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) - 57 caps
  4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) - 29 caps
  5. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 36 caps
  6. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 63 caps
  7. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) - 7 caps
  8. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) - 6 caps

12.19pm

To get started with, perhaps: here's (below) some of Liam Del Carme's and TimesLive's buildup to this game:

Its' about the Bok, not the frock: Champs give away jersey thumbs-up

It's more about the Bok and less the frock, Kurt-Lee Arendse insisted as the Springboks continued to give the thumbs up to the alternate jersey they ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Nienaber anticipating Scottish onslaught in their World Cup opener, Kolisi keeps calm

On the eve of their much-awaited Rugby World Cup opening match against Scotland at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday, Springbok coach Jacques ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber focuses on Boks preparations as issue of spying is raised at World Cup

Spying will never beat good and thorough analysis, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks favourites, Bravehearts have spirit of William Wallace: coach Richie Gray

The Springboks have won 23 of the contests against Scotland in their 28-Test history
Sport
2 days ago

Moving from loosehead to tighthead like trying to write with right hand if you're left-handed: Nyakane

It was with a broad smile that Trevor Nyakane sought to set the record straight this week. Not all, in the land of props, he argued, is what it is ...
Sport
1 day ago

SABC, MultiChoice agree on deal for public broadcaster to televise RWC matches

MultiChoice and the SABC have reached an agreement for the public broadcaster to televise 16 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup's 48 matches.
Sport
2 days ago

Boks Nyakane, Snyman back plan to flush out online trolls, hate speech

There was high praise for World Rugby's initiative to stamp out online abuse of players and officials. In 2.06m RG Snyman it could not have come from ...
Sport
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Take a bow Rassie — the team you built leaves a legacy beyond trophies

The Springbok mentor has created a side all South Africans can identify with, more than any Bok combination before it
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Boks’ Snyman ready to go full heavy metal again

The what? Bok lock RG Snyman was the focus of befuddled looks as he explained the musical act that blasts through his earphones before matches.
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force

A stout defence used to be enough to win games but the game has evolved and teams now need more than just that
Sport
2 days ago

Vermeulen didn’t expect third World Cup, now Boks’ ‘Thor’ is back for more

You’d think at the ripe old age of 37 there would be little to surprise Duane Vermeulen. He admits, though, that appearing at a third Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
4 days ago

Beast sees tides moving north as World Cup looms

The renowned prop is not the only one optimistic about Ireland and France's prospects
Sport
3 days ago

Williams feared his World Cup dream was over

Grant Williams feared his bid for a place in the Rugby World Cup squad had been plunged into permanent darkness earlier this year.
Sport
4 days ago

Sunday, September 10 2023 - 12.04pm

Hi I'm Marc Strydom, sports editor of TimesLIVE/Arena Holdings Digital — and I'm your live blog host today for all the updates you'll need for the Springboks vs Scotland at Stade Vélodrome — South Africa's 2023 World Cup opener — in Marseille today (Sunday). 

Kickoff is at 5.45pm — SA and France time, which are one and the same — and a quick qualifier is that I am not in Marseille, or France at all, of course, but in my living room in Melville, Joburg, to give you the armchair view of all the action just about as it happens. Liam Del Carme, our senior rugby writer, is in the stadium and covering all the news and events from France, and do catch all his excellent coverage, and all TimesLIVE, Sunday Times and Arena Holdings' other World Cup news and coverage, at our Rugby World Cup page.

By the way, all the pools, results and fixtures, updated throughout the tournament, can be found in the tab too, or simply by clicking here.

I will endeavour to remain in my living room, but have the dreaded scourge of load-shedding scheduled at about 4pm, in which case I will be streaming the game on my laptop, or might even run to a nearby bar/cafe in Melville, to continue the coverage. But the coverage will continue, Eskom's intervention notwithstanding.

One last small disclaimer — those of you who have followed my byline know I'm a football writer; I have followed rugby all my life and will do my best forthwith to ensure I describe the action to the best of my ability. Don't shoot me if I confuse some terminology or rule complexities — feel free to correct me on Twitter: @marc_strydom.

Enjoy the game (and hopefully my coverage of it!) — let's get this AmaBokkeBokke defence show on the road!

 

(See also, while we're at it, some of TL's build-up and profiles going into the tournament:

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP BUILD-UP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

MORE WORLD CUP

Appalling access, crushes, queues mar England-Argentina World Cup clash

Springbok fans heading to Stade Vélodrome in Marseille for the team's Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland on Sunday had better do so well before ...
Sport
2 hours ago

France down All Blacks to open home World Cup with a bang

France rode a wave of passionate home support to beat three-times champions New Zealand 27-13 on Friday in the opening match of the 10th Rugby World ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rebuilt France team on track with win over New Zealand in opener

When Fabien Galthie took charge of France after a mediocre 2019 World Cup, his one obsession was rebuilding a squad able to take a shot at the title ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ireland thrash Romania 82-8 in sweltering Bordeaux

Ireland thrashed Romania 82-8 to get their World Cup campaign started in style in Bordeaux on Saturday, running in 12 tries despite the sweltering ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Back to the drawing board for Foster's frustrated All Blacks

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said he was confident the 27-13 loss to France in their opening match at the World Cup on Friday did not necessarily ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Siya Kolisi and the cause that unites us all

A Bok team that we can all support unreservedly carries the nation’s hopes for Rugby World Cup glory in France
Sport
14 hours ago
