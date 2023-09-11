Some squint as Rassie and Boks put on a red light

While Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber explained they used the system for more effective communication amid high noise levels inside Stade Vélodrome, some have questioned the legality of the practice.

“In terms of the lights, it started when we played France in Marseille,” Nienaber explained. “I don’t know if you’ve been pitch-side or close — with this dome, the sound is phenomenal so you can’t hear people.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to talk to our support staff. I am sure a lot of teams will have systems, whether it is green or red, [on] what is the extent of the injury, so they can communicate.

“You can use hand signals for communication. I don’t think you need any permission from World Rugby. I was at Munster and the calls were red if it’s a serious injury and you must consider a substitution, amber is 'let's give this guy five or 10 minutes to see if he’s OK', and green is 'it’s OK'.”