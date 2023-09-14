Bok hooker Malcolm Marx ruled out of World Cup

“First and foremost, we are extremely disappointed for Malcolm, and we wish him all the best in his recovery,” said Nienaber.

“He’s been working very hard to be in the best form possible for the tournament, and it’s tragic that his campaign has ended this way. As a team we will remain in contact with him, as we do with all injured players such as Lukhanyo (Am), Handre (Pollard) and Lood (de Jager), and support him as much as we can through the recovery process.

“We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi (Mbonambi) and Deon (Fourie) in the squad, while Marco (van Staden) has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option.

“We’ll assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week.”

The loss of Marx is huge. He not only brings bone rattling physicality but consistency in appearance and performance.

Against New Zealand last month he scored his 17th Test try, which is a Bok record for a forward.

To suggest he is part of the Bok furniture would be an understatement. He played in all the Boks' Tests across 2021 and 2022 and this year only missed the clashes against the Wallabies in Pretoria as several players were rested ahead of the Test against the All Blacks in Auckland a week later, and the match against Argentina in Buenos Aires when a less experienced team was deployed for their RWC warm-up game there.

Dweba has played in just six Tests and will have to hit the deck running when he arrives in France.

The Boks have suffered a number of injuries before and now during the RWC. Regular starters Pollard, Am and De Jager are long members of the Bok infirmary but Eben Etzebeth and Marx are now unwelcome additions.