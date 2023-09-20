Rugby World Cup organisers hail ‘spectacular’ TV numbers

Rugby World Cup organisers have welcomed impressive domestic and international television audiences that far exceed previous editions as the tournament reaches the one-third point of its 48 matches.

In an upbeat Paris press conference on Wednesday, when the night's Italy v Uruguay will be the 17th match to be played, Jacques Rivoal, President of France 2023, said: “There's excitement everywhere — in the stadiums and on TV screens.

“Everywhere we're exploding the benchmarks that were set in Japan in 2019 and in England in 2015, sometimes 30% to 40% more.”

An average of 11.5-million people in France watched last week's France v Uruguay match — 60% higher than the most-watched Six Nations game this year in France. About 15-million watched the tournament's opening game between France and New Zealand, with a peak of 17-million. Only the 2011 final between the same teams has had a higher audience.

“It's practically on a par with the World Cup [soccer] final in Qatar between France and Argentina,” Rivoal said. “These figures are quite spectacular. We hadn't anticipated such figures and we can only be delighted.”