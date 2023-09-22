It is billed as the clash of the heavyweights, where something has to give.
South Africa take on top-ranked rivals Ireland in the much-anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup pool B clash at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
The match will give an indication of which team will finish in pole position in the pool — but with regards to the bigger picture, the winner will send a strong message about their ambitions.
The Springboks have chosen seven forwards among the eight reserves, a ploy that worked to devastating effect in the preparation win over New Zealand just before the tournament.
It is not going to be easy for the Boks against Ireland, who are top of pool B after back-to-back bonus-point wins, and they have scored 20 tries in their first two matches, helping build a +117 points difference.
POLL | Ireland vs Springboks: Who will win the battle?
Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images
