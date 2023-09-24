Rugby

Seven-try Scotland see off Tonga in World Cup win

24 September 2023 - 20:03 By Nick Said
Darcy Graham celebrates scoring Scotland's seventh try in their Rugby World Cup match against Tonga at Stade de Nice on Sunday.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Scotland got their World Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point 45-17 victory over Tonga in their clash in Nice on Sunday to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive in pool B.

The victory may have come at a cost, too, with captain Jamie Ritchie forced off in the first half after a blow to the head in a tackle from Tongan winger Afusipa Taumoepeau, who was perhaps fortunate to see the colour of his card remain yellow.

Wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn each crossed for tries, along with George Turner, Rory Darge, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn and Darcy Graham, as Scotland used the width of the field and space left by some poor Tonga defending.

The Pacific Islanders put in huge hits in the tackle, but also showed they have an enterprising attack at times and managed tries through Solomone Kata and giant prop Ben Tameifuna.

No 8 Vaea Fifita was the second Tongan player to receive a bunker yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Finn Russell with three minutes remaining.

Reuters

