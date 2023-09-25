Now endowed with some top minds and physical specimens the north has gradually turned the tide.
Of course the south didn’t exactly help themselves as a collective. The collapse of Super Rugby as a four-nation venture drastically reduced South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina’s ability to prepare their players for the rigours of Test rugby.
South Africa all but removed impediments for players who earn a living abroad to be eligible for national selection. New Zealand and Australia made similar concessions but not to the degree South Africa have since the return of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber from Ireland.
In another boost for the north, players from the southern hemisphere including Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have found a path to represent nations on that side of the equator.
It has all served the spread of top talent across the hemispheres.
While South Africa have found a new home in the United Rugby Championship and the EPRC competitions, New Zealand and Australia's decision (which was driven primarily by economics) to have their franchises play each other has done little to advance their game.
South Africa’s record 35-7 defeat of New Zealand in London ahead of the RWC was another sign of the All Blacks’ decline. In the next match they also came up well short when France beat them in the opening match of the RWC in Paris.
Australia, however, is the former RWC winner at real risk. Storm clouds were brewing in the Rugby Championship and had made landfall when they lost to Fiji in the RWC.
The Wallabies and their motor mouth coach Eddie Jones are now in the eye of the storm after the chastening defeat to Wales. They are on the cusp of elimination from the RWC.
The continued rise of the North evident at the Rugby World Cup in France
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Call it continental drift if you must, but the inexorable rise of the North continues.
As a power block the southern hemisphere’s iron grip has dominated the game since the inception of the Rugby World Cup in 1987.
Between them South Africa, New Zealand and Australia account for eight of the previous nine RWC titles, with England winning the odd one out in 2003.
However, power has slowly drifted north with another tell tale sign arriving in defeat for South Africa, New Zealand and Australia for the first time in the pool stages at this year’s tournament.
While South Africa and New Zealand still look set to advance to the quarterfinals at Stade de France, the Wallabies appear en route for a destination a little further east — Charles de Gaulle International Airport.
The gradual change in fortunes is multifaceted but the sheer financial muscle of the North, and competition upheaval on a regional and domestic level has seen the game in the south take a dip.
The northern hemisphere hasn’t just attracted top talent from the south in player ranks in their domestic competitions, but they have acquired the services of the game’s top coaches too.
Handré Pollard is not Superman, says Boks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus
Now endowed with some top minds and physical specimens the north has gradually turned the tide.
Of course the south didn’t exactly help themselves as a collective. The collapse of Super Rugby as a four-nation venture drastically reduced South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina’s ability to prepare their players for the rigours of Test rugby.
South Africa all but removed impediments for players who earn a living abroad to be eligible for national selection. New Zealand and Australia made similar concessions but not to the degree South Africa have since the return of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber from Ireland.
In another boost for the north, players from the southern hemisphere including Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have found a path to represent nations on that side of the equator.
It has all served the spread of top talent across the hemispheres.
While South Africa have found a new home in the United Rugby Championship and the EPRC competitions, New Zealand and Australia's decision (which was driven primarily by economics) to have their franchises play each other has done little to advance their game.
South Africa’s record 35-7 defeat of New Zealand in London ahead of the RWC was another sign of the All Blacks’ decline. In the next match they also came up well short when France beat them in the opening match of the RWC in Paris.
Australia, however, is the former RWC winner at real risk. Storm clouds were brewing in the Rugby Championship and had made landfall when they lost to Fiji in the RWC.
The Wallabies and their motor mouth coach Eddie Jones are now in the eye of the storm after the chastening defeat to Wales. They are on the cusp of elimination from the RWC.
They have to hope Fiji fluff their lines against Georgia and Portugal.
What makes matters worse, news of coach Jones’s online meeting to get his job back as Brave Blossoms coach, broke on the eve of their defeat against Wales.
“Wallabies hit rock bottom”, and “Wallabies worst nightmare” cried two headlines Down Under.
When asked to explain his interview to potentially get his old job back with Japan, Jones twice said in a press conference “I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate.”
His mood grew darker. “So we are not going to deal with any of those questions any further,” Jones commanded, threatening to quit the media conference if it persisted.
Jones will, however, have a lot to answer for the day the Wallabies are officially out of the tournament.
MORE:
Could this World Cup be a Northern Hemisphere party?
Boks can still defend title, says Nienaber, but mistakes must be fixed
France hope for Dupont return after captain undergoes surgery
Springbok player ratings against Ireland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos