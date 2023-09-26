All Blacks confident they can match level of Ireland, Springboks

New Zealand return to their training camp in Lyon this week after spending a bye week on the west coast of France but, like the rest of the rugby world, they did not miss the World Cup clash between Ireland and South Africa at the weekend.

The Irish won the epic pool B match at Stade de France but the quality of the contest did nothing to dispel the commonly-held belief that they and the World Cup holders are the best two teams in the tournament.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod said he personally had been most impressed with the performance of both teams at the breakdown given the speed of the contest.

“They were very clean and accurate, there was no infringing around that area,” he said on Monday.

“And that's a bloody hard thing to do at speed, with those collisions and bodies flying everywhere and both teams did that very, very well.”