Rugby

All Blacks confident they can match level of Ireland, Springboks

26 September 2023 - 14:53 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Dalton Papali'i of the All Blacks runs through drills in their training session at Stade Jacques-Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux on September 18.
Dalton Papali'i of the All Blacks runs through drills in their training session at Stade Jacques-Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux on September 18.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand return to their training camp in Lyon this week after spending a bye week on the west coast of France but, like the rest of the rugby world, they did not miss the World Cup clash between Ireland and South Africa at the weekend.

The Irish won the epic pool B match at Stade de France but the quality of the contest did nothing to dispel the commonly-held belief that they and the World Cup holders are the best two teams in the tournament.

All Blacks defence coach Scott McLeod said he personally had been most impressed with the performance of both teams at the breakdown given the speed of the contest.

“They were very clean and accurate, there was no infringing around that area,” he said on Monday.

“And that's a bloody hard thing to do at speed, with those collisions and bodies flying everywhere and both teams did that very, very well.”

New Zealand have had their disciplinary issues this year and accuracy will undoubtedly be a focus of training before their next pool A clash against Italy in Lyon on Friday.

McLeod said the All Blacks been “buzzing” after watching the match and he was confident they would be able to play to a similar standard when the time came.

“We tested that a little bit last week,” he added. “We got into each other and today we trained at pace.

“And we are just trying to keep healthy. So we are trying to balance that, between healthy athletes and training at that intensity and speed.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Flanker Dalton Papali'i admitted some of the training sessions had got a bit heated and said the All Blacks were just desperate to get out and show what they could do.

“We know what the standard is now,” he said. “If you want to play with the best you've got to play at that level. We've shown glimpses throughout the year and this is where you need to do it.”

Ireland are potential quarterfinal opponents for the All Blacks but McLeod would not be drawn into looking beyond the Italy game.

“I have rats and possums on my property — I know what a trap looks like, I know what it smells like and that to me is a trap right there,” he said.

“We deal with what is in front of us. Italy are a very good side and if we look too far ahead or start thinking about others, we will come undone.” 

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
3 weeks ago

The continued rise of the North evident at the Rugby World Cup in France

Call it continental drift if you must, but the inexorable rise of the north continues.
Sport
22 hours ago

Handré Pollard is not Superman, says Boks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus

The perception that Handré Pollard will be the panacea to the Springboks ills is well off the mark, according to Rassie Erasmus. The director of ...
Sport
1 day ago

France hope for Dupont return after captain undergoes surgery

France captain Antoine Dupont has undergone surgery on a facial injury and will return to his Rugby World Cup squad to recover, the French federation ...
Sport
2 days ago

Seven-try Scotland see off Tonga in World Cup win

Scotland got their World Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point 45-17 victory over Tonga in their clash in Nice on Sunday to keep their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks can still defend title, says Nienaber, but mistakes must be fixed

Jacques Nienaber is adamant the Springboks can still successfully defend their Rugby World Cup crown but some corrective measures will have to be the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sexton backs Boks’ battling Libbok

There was praise and perhaps encouragement for Manie Libbok from an unlikely source in the immediate aftermath of the Springboks' 13-8 defeat to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Boks v Ireland: beautiful brutality in the City of Love

There were no reds, or yellows, just a sea of green at the Stade de France.
Sport
1 day ago

Springbok player ratings against Ireland

The Springboks suffered their first defeat in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France when they lost 13-8 to the world’s No 1-ranked side Ireland.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Will Skelton backs Eddie Jones as Wallabies fall to new rankings low Rugby
  2. Petersen’s mistake came from tactical ploy that backfired: Chiefs coach Ntseki Soccer
  3. All Blacks confident they can match level of Ireland, Springboks Rugby
  4. Khuliso Mudau ‘a specimen’ who should be in Bafana: Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  5. POLL | Were Kaizer Chiefs robbed by the ref against Mamelodi Sundowns? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
Heavy rain and winds leaves large parts of Western Cape flooded