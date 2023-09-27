France’s recovering Dupont on course for quarter, probably against Boks

Antoine Dupont's recovery from surgery on a broken cheekbone is progressing well and it may not be too long before the France scrumhalf is back on pitch, assistant coach William Servat said, raising hopes he could return in time for the quarterfinals.

The captain will return to the squad on Sunday, though he will not take part in their last pool A game against Italy on October 6. But there is growing optimism in the French camp he could return for the knockout rounds, which begin on October 14 to 15.

France are on course to top pool A, which would see them meet the runners-up in pool B — almost certain to be the Springboks — in the October 15 quarter at Stade de France.

“Antoine is doing very well, the surgery went very well,” Servat said.