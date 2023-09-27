Pollard back for Boks against Tonga

Coach Jacques Nienaber's selections strike a balance between experienced players who saw action against Ireland but who are still getting up to speed after recent injury and those who performed out of their socks in the 76-0 victory over Romania.

It is perhaps also a sign the Boks know they cannot slip up against Tonga that lock Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi were named in the starting line-up. In their selections the Boks had to be cognisant of the 13-day break between their last pool match on Sunday and their potential quarterfinal on October 14.

Interestingly Duane Vermeulen will see game time in the No 7 jersey while Jasper Wiese gets another go at No 8. Sunday's Test will be Vermeulen's 73rd and it will only be the third time he starts in the No 7 jersey.

The Bok back row looked a little out of sync against Ireland, with the breakdown likely to invite much of their revision this week. There is likely to be much prematch speculation about Vermeulen's partnership with Wiese and Kolisi this weekend.

Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and wings Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi, who all delivered electrifying performances against Romania, are back in the starting line-up.