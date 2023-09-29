Rugby

Japan looking forward to ‘grand final’ against Argentina

29 September 2023 - 09:24 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Atsushi Sakate and Kazuki Himeno of Japan celebrate a turnover during the 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Samoa at Stadium de Toulouse on September 28 2023 in France.
Atsushi Sakate and Kazuki Himeno of Japan celebrate a turnover during the 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Samoa at Stadium de Toulouse on September 28 2023 in France.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Japan quickly turned their focus to their Pool D decider against Argentina after beating Samoa 28-22 on Thursday as they eye a second consecutive quarter-final spot at the Rugby World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms were on top of things in Toulouse and prevailed with three tries by Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch and Kazuki Himeno and 13 points from the boot of Rikiya Matsuda.

Samoa had Ben Lam red carded early in the second half, and that helped Japan even though the Pacific side mounted a late comeback with a penalty and a Christian Leali'ifano converted try.

The result left Japan in second place on nine points, three ahead of third placed Samoa. England, on 14 points, qualified for the last eight as Pool D winners.

MARK KEOHANE | Fourie’s journey to France and back is a rugby romance

In the twilight of his rugby career, Deon Fourie stands on the cusp of playing in a Rugby World Cup quarterfinal
Sport
14 hours ago

Argentina take on Chile on Saturday and a bonus win would put them level with Japan ahead of their clash next week.

"That's our grand final, isn't it? We have an opportunity to play a tier one team we have played a few times before," said Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

"All the guys are going to be really excited for that. It is a big game for us."

Argentina won their last encounter 54-20 in 2016 and their only World Cup meeting 33-12, in 1999, but Japan have since improved while the Pumas have been struggling recently.

To get there, Japan were made to work hard by Samoa, whose physical capacities pushed the Asian side to the limit.

"It was a really tough game and we had to work bloody hard to get the win. Hats off to the Samoan boys. They really took it to us,” Joseph said, praising his team's defence.

"They are big fellas, aren’t they? They got on top of us at times and we had to really keep at it for the whole game," he said. 

"The commitment was certainly there but there were one or two things to work on for next week."

MORE

Kickers worth their weight in gold at Rugby World Cup

Every Rugby World Cup has been won by a nation with a strong goal-kicker who can turn pressure into points and it is likely to be the case again in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga

Kwagga Smith is in no doubt the Springboks will be galloping in full pursuit of a bonus point in their Rugby World Cup pool B match against Tonga in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fifita suspension: Tonga’s loss is Boks’ gain, but islanders still carry weight

The heavy hitter will miss the game against SA, the one against Romania, the Scarlets' clash against the Bulls and their match against the Stormers
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena tips fearless Rivaldo Coetzee for Afcon Soccer
  2. MTN8 final tickets sold out in less than 24 hours Soccer
  3. Stellenbosch coach Barker says Sundowns will be tough nut to crack Soccer
  4. Japan looking forward to ‘grand final’ against Argentina Rugby
  5. A look back at Chiefs’ talented class of 2005 who set the record Sundowns just ... Sport

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives