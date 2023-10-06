Rugby

POLL | How would you feel if Boks and Proteas had to play without SA flag because of Wada issue?

06 October 2023 - 12:36 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee has issued a warning against South Africa for non-compliance.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee has issued a warning against South Africa for non-compliance.
Image: Karen van Rooyen

Having your country’s flag hoisted abroad after a great victory gives sportswomen and men a sense of pride.

This is now under threat for South African teams.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee issued a warning against South Africa for noncompliance after it failed to incorporate updated regulatory recommendations in its legislation.

The agency said the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids), and Bermuda (through its equivalent, BSADA), have until October 14 to comply with the regulations by updating legislation. 

As punishment, Wada said the South African flag will not be hoisted at regional, continental and world championships and events organised by major event organisations.

The country would also not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and world championships should it bid for these. 

TimesLIVE reported SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was alarmed by Wada’s punishment, as the Springboks contest in the Rugby World Cup in France.

“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the South African flag,” Alexander said. 

“We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated. That is where we are. It's a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance.

“This is not a debatable thing. You can't change things. You just have to put it in your legislation. This was done by Wada years ago. We are supposed to conform to Wada's requirements. We failed to change our legislation to include the changes,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat

“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the South African flag,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander cautioned on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has ruffled some feathers after warning Ireland of a possible exit from the Rugby World Cup as teams ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Lukhanyo Am joins Boks as they resume training

Lukhanyo Am reported for duty in Toulon on Wednesday as the Springboks returned to the training field with an eye on the Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Coetzee’s rapid rise almost matches the pace with which he bowls Cricket
  2. POLL | How would you feel if Boks and Proteas had to play without SA flag ... Rugby
  3. ‘It’s about converting’, Erasmus says of goal-shy Pirates before final against ... Soccer
  4. Mapimpi’s race may be run, but he passed the baton while at full tilt Sport
  5. ‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat Rugby

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...