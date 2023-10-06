POLL | How would you feel if Boks and Proteas had to play without SA flag because of Wada issue?

Having your country’s flag hoisted abroad after a great victory gives sportswomen and men a sense of pride.
This is now under threat for South African teams.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) executive committee issued a warning against South Africa for noncompliance after it failed to incorporate updated regulatory recommendations in its legislation.
The agency said the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport (Saids), and Bermuda (through its equivalent, BSADA), have until October 14 to comply with the regulations by updating legislation.
As punishment, Wada said the South African flag will not be hoisted at regional, continental and world championships and events organised by major event organisations.
The country would also not be awarded the right to host regional, continental and world championships should it bid for these.
TimesLIVE reported SA Rugby president Mark Alexander was alarmed by Wada’s punishment, as the Springboks contest in the Rugby World Cup in France.
“It will be a sad day if the Springboks win the World Cup without the South African flag,” Alexander said.
“We have this problem because our government failed to have new legislation promulgated. That is where we are. It's a disgrace. It is an embarrassment for our country. They were issued notice well in advance.
“This is not a debatable thing. You can't change things. You just have to put it in your legislation. This was done by Wada years ago. We are supposed to conform to Wada's requirements. We failed to change our legislation to include the changes,” he said.
