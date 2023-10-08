Flag issue doesn't bother Boks: scrum coach Human

The Boks might also have to remove the flag from their jerseys. Human, however, seems unfazed about the location of the nearest South African flag come kickoff on Sunday.

“I’m not too sure a hundred per cent what’s happening there, I can’t really comment on it. All I know is the Springbok players are 100% focused on the job, on what needs to be done this week. I don’t think there’s focus on jerseys whatsoever,” Human said.

“It doesn’t matter in which colour jersey, or a jersey without a flag on or even without the national anthem, I can tell you and I can assure you of one thing, the boys who are here — the 53, our whole squad [including coaching and back room staff] here who represent South Africa — they represent 60-million people back home and they’re willing to fight for them. I can assure you of that.”

South Africa is expected to appeal the potential Wada sanction and it is unlikely the Boks will play the quarterfinal with their designated pole without colourful cloth.

Human was equally unambiguous about the task facing the Boks on the weekend. He believes France will be an even harder nut to crack than the one the Boks encountered in Marseille in November last year.

France won that rip-roaring clash 29-26 but the result could easily have gone the other way.