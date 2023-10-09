Rugby

No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown

09 October 2023 - 14:56 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane during a captain's run at Stade de France in Paris on September 22.
Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane during a captain's run at Stade de France in Paris on September 22.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Scrumming is a serious business in France. It then stands to reason that tightheads are viewed as precious commodities, to the point where they often commanded the highest salaries in a Top 14 team.

Jonsson Workwear
Jonsson Workwear
Image: Supplied

It is not clear if a Parisian bank was broken to secure Trevor Nyakane’s signature to join Racing 92 last year, but apart from the favourable exchange rate (once he returns home) the barrel-chested prop has also acquired insight into the French psyche around scrumming.

Who knows, it may help earn him a start when the Bok team is named on Friday.

“It’s a very important facet of the game for everyone, but playing in the Top 14 and being here for the last year or so, I’ve seen that they put a lot of energy into it,” Nyakane explained.

The scrum is the one thing they never put on the back [burner], that’s the first thing they look at. It’s a beautiful thing to know how to do it, and when you get it right it gives a boost mentally to your teammates and everyone around you watching, and it can drain a lot of energy from the opposition when you see your pack is getting dominated.”

Of course the opposite can also be true. A good croissant can be something to savour, but they can also be flaky. A French scrum under siege could have a devastating affect on the team, not to mention their boisterous crowd.

Nyakane, however, is expecting a battle royale.

They are going to be a difficult set-piece to move, but we pride ourselves in scrumming and we pride ourself in set-piece dominance.

We’ve been working hard, coach Daan [Human] has been killing our legs in the scrum sessions. It’s a challenge we’re looking forward to now.”

Coach Daan too knows the dimly-lit streets of front row play. The former loosehead, who played for the Boks and had a decorated career with Toulouse, knows France will direct much of their forward effort into the set-piece. The return to fitness of their star loosehead Cyril Baille has been crucial in the way they advanced through the pool stages.

Human explained why French props are so hard-baked and why the scrum will be such a key battleground on Sunday.

You can go play against [Rugby Club] Auch ... on that note, that’s where I most probably got my biggest hiding ever in a scrum — you’re playing against Auch, it’s number 14 of 14 teams but I can promise you I got a hiding that day there. We managed to beat them but it’s one of the biggest scrum lessons I’ve learnt.

There’s a lot of Georgians, South Africans, Romanians from all over the world. They come here to scrum, especially the props and obviously forwards, to play and maybe put some food on the table for the families and look after their families back home as well.

That’s why there’s a lot of pride going into a scrum. Especially a scrum because that’s the one place you can’t hide.”

MORE:

France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts

Defending champions South Africa face hosts and three-time losing finalists France in Paris on Sunday in a match likely to produce one of this year’s ...
Sport
23 hours ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

France star Dupont cleared to play in Springboks quarterfinal clash

Antoine Dupont's chances of playing in France's quarterfinal clash against defending champions South Africa at the World Cup were given a huge boost ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Flag issue doesn’t bother Boks: scrum coach Human

Talk of the Springboks not playing under the national flag does not bother no-nonsense scrum coach Daan Human.
Sport
1 day ago

Boks take training break to relax with WAGS in south of France

While the bedbugs were biting in Paris, in the south the Springboks took to the salty waters of the Mediterranean before they started preparations ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Lukhanyo Am welcomed with open arms

Popular squad member Lukhanyo Am was welcomed with open arms when he reunited with the Springbok teammates in Toulon but he may yet have to sidestep ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal

Four years ago, the Springboks were thrust into the role of party poopers and they may well have to perform the same grim task when they tackle the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Boks' star centre Lukhanyo Am opens up on the frustration of being on World Cup standby

He may be the coolest, most unflappable player you could possibly lay eyes on but even Lukhanyo Am admits being on Rugby World Cup standby was a ...
Sport
3 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | To tinker or not to tinker? That’s the burning Bok question

The arrival of Handré Pollard and Lukhanyo Am provides the Boks with a wealth of experience, but should they replace the incumbents?
Sport
3 days ago

Mapimpi’s race may be run, but he passed the baton while at full tilt

At 33 he is unlikely to play another World Cup. His dream of winning back-to-back Webb Ellis Cups is now over
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom says MLS is competitive Soccer
  2. Mokwena surprised at how Pirates’ Timm read and dominated Sundowns Soccer
  3. Faf talks down Dupont’s influence in Bok camp Rugby
  4. Keeper who stopped magnificent Sundowns: what you need to know about Pirates’ ... Soccer
  5. No quarter will be given in scrums in Boks vs France showdown Rugby

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church