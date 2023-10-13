POLL | Will world-champion Boks edge out RWC hosts France?

Jacques Nienaber went with the tried and tested when he named the team to take on France in the World Cup quarterfinal at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday night.
The Springbok coach included 15 players from the 2019 final for the hugely anticipated clash.
Captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe are among those who started in the 32-12 victory over England four years ago.
The others in the starting 23 are forwards Franco Mostert and Steven Kitshoff, back replacements Willie le Roux, Handré Pollard and Faf de Klerk, and forward replacements RG Snyman and Vincent Koch.
The only players in the 23 who do not have a winner's medal are Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok and replacements Deon Fourie and Ox Nché.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO/Shutterstock
