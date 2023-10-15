Boks pure courage, grit as they keep all of France at bay to reach RWC semis

The defeat condemned France to a third knockout exit on home soil.

The City of Love gave the Boks the cold shoulder on a crisp autumn evening but it mattered little as they warmed their fans' hearts with a strong finish when they appeared under the cosh halfway through the second half.

With the Boks with their backs to the wall a converted Eben Etzebeth try in the 67th minute gave the defending champs a slender lead before a nerveless long-range Handré Pollard penalty from just inside his own half handed the Boks a four-point cushion.

Thomas Ramos trimmed that lead to a point with a penalty with eight minutes to go but France could do no more.

Unlike against Ireland in their pool defeat the Boks executed with precision in the first half.

France made most of the running but the Boks proved effective counter-punchers. France were found wanting under the high ball in the first half especially but it bit them in the end.

Referee Ben O'Keefe was under early pressure when Cheslin Kolbe's last-gasp intervention denied France a try in the second minute.

Allez le Bleus rang around the stadium soon enough when France marched the Boks back at a disconcerting rate from a maul with man mountain tighthead prop Uini Atonio in the vanguard.