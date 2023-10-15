Rugby

Gatland commits to Wales after quarterfinal loss to Argentina

15 October 2023 - 14:37 By Nick Said
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tomos Williams of Wales looks dejected at full-time after his team's defeat in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.
Tomos Williams of Wales looks dejected at full-time after his team's defeat in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Argentina at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Saturday.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Soft penalties and an inability to turn the screw when ahead were behind Wales’ 29-17 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, said coach Warren Gatland, who has committed to stay in his role.

Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game and looked in control of the contest, but allowed Argentina two penalties late in the first half to give the South American side momentum going into the break.

They carried that on in the second period and scored two late tries to deny Wales a third World Cup semifinal under Gatland.

“It is a missed opportunity, obviously we are incredibly disappointed,” Gatland said. “I don’t want to take away anything from Argentina. They were a tough team to put away and they kept in there.

“It could have gone either way. We probably weren’t quite at our best, but we had opportunities.”

Referee Jaco Peyper had to leave the field after 16 minutes with Wales in control, and was replaced by Karl Dickson.

“It probably didn’t help with the referee getting injured,” Gatland said. “It does throw you off. We were comfortable with Jaco Peyper and the relationship we had with him.

“It’s nothing against Karl but you do a lot of analysis on referees. We hadn’t really prepared for the change.”

With Wales leading 17-12 after 64 minutes Argentinian Guido Petti crashed into centre Nick Tompkins at a ruck near the Wales try line, but while there was head contact, Dickson ruled the incident legal.

“It’ll be interesting to see the feedback from the panel,” Gatland said. “If he [Dickson] feels Nick has dropped his height, I need to go back and look at it. I felt it was a penalty.”

Gatland confirmed he wants to stay in his role and is already thinking ahead to the 2024 Six Nations, but it would be up to Welsh Rugby if they wanted to make a change.

“This is like an Eddie Jones question, is it?” Gatland joked. “I’m not too sure what’s in my contract. Absolutely [I want to stay]. If the Union want to get rid of me, that’s up to them.”

The match was also a final one in a Welsh jersey for flyhalf Dan Biggar, who previously announced his retirement after the World Cup.

“He’s been a great servant for Welsh rugby. He’s been through some incredible highs and some lows. For a youngster to come through and develop, that’s been special,” Gatland said. 

Reuters

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

Argentina surge into semis with battling comeback win over Wales

Carried on a wave of incredible support, Argentina overcame a 10-0 deficit to eventually overwhelm Wales 29-17 as late tries by replacements Joel ...
Sport
19 hours ago

All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’

Few will argue with former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad's succinct assessment of the events that unfolded at the Stade de France on Saturday night.
Sport
3 hours ago

Ireland’s wait continues after All Blacks prevail in match like no other

It was breathless and unrelenting in skill and intensity. Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against New Zealand was, frankly, like nothing ever ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Boks have made plans for fielding France’s tactical kicking: Willemse

It is not panache but pragmatism that has entrenched France among the modern game's elite.
Sport
5 hours ago

All Blacks dump Ireland out of the Rugby World Cup, set up semifinal clash with Pumas

Ireland's quest for a first ever quarterfinal win at the Rugby World Cup drew another blank when New Zealand stunned them 28-24 in a thoroughly ...
Sport
16 hours ago

POLL | Will world-champion Boks edge out RWC hosts France?

Jacques Nienaber went with the tried and tested when he named the team to take on France in the World Cup quarterfinal at the Stade de France in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rassie and Galthié’s paths cross again, this time in enormous World Cup quarterfinal clash

Fabien Galthié left quite an impression on Rassie Erasmus when their off-the-field paths crossed half a dozen or so years ago.
Sport
2 days ago

Boks must go to a dark place and unleash 'violence' in World Cup quarterfinal against France

The Stade de France may shade even the Eiffel Tower as the most illuminated structure in all of France on Sunday night, but Steven Kitshoff has other ...
Sport
1 day ago

France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont reappears against the Boks after injury

The face of the Rugby World Cup will not be entirely obscured when hosts France take on defending champions South Africa in a quarterfinal in Stade ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Gatland commits to Wales after quarterfinal loss to Argentina Rugby
  2. All Blacks lead way, giving Boks ‘the thought maybe they’ve got a chance’ Rugby
  3. I have not been so disappointed since coming to SA: Broos on Bafana vs Eswatini Soccer
  4. Argentina now know what knockout footy is as they set sights on All Blacks Rugby
  5. Boks have made plans for fielding France’s tactical kicking: Willemse Rugby

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...