Gatland commits to Wales after quarterfinal loss to Argentina

Soft penalties and an inability to turn the screw when ahead were behind Wales’ 29-17 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Argentina in Marseille on Saturday, said coach Warren Gatland, who has committed to stay in his role.

Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game and looked in control of the contest, but allowed Argentina two penalties late in the first half to give the South American side momentum going into the break.

They carried that on in the second period and scored two late tries to deny Wales a third World Cup semifinal under Gatland.

“It is a missed opportunity, obviously we are incredibly disappointed,” Gatland said. “I don’t want to take away anything from Argentina. They were a tough team to put away and they kept in there.

“It could have gone either way. We probably weren’t quite at our best, but we had opportunities.”