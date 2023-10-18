England must be ready for ‘dark arts’ of Erasmus: Wales coach Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland said his England counterpart Steve Borthwick must be ready to counter the “dark arts” of South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus ahead of their World Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Gatland, whose side went out in the quarterfinals to Argentina on Saturday, also wrote in a column in the Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that England should match the defending champion Springboks both physically and mentally in Paris.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Erasmus answered a question about who he thought Borthwick would field by reading out a possible line-up and Gatland said that was an attempt to unsettle England.