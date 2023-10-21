Under Plumtree players will not be like robots or one-trick ponies.
“Within that structure we obviously have to have a quality skill set and that’s where we are growing. We are going to make mistakes, but I don’t want the players to become predictable and the attack to become predictable,” Plumtree said.
“I think we are going to grow as a team. We have to become a side that is an attacking threat, we are on that journey.
“What I do expect is maximum effort, I expect us to work really hard for 80 minutes. It doesn’t matter what the scoreline is, I expect everyone to work hard on the ball to make sure that Curwin has got options,” he said.
“From a defence perspective, Joey has done a good job on the defensive space. Again, we will slip off tackles but it’s how we back each other up, how we work and how we scramble that will define the team spirit that we are trying to create here as well.”
Sharks — 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Murray Koster, 12 Francois Venter (captain), 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 George Cronje, 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
'I expect maximum effort': Coach John Plumtree ahead of Sharks' first game
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Sharks coach John Plumtree admits there will be teething issues in their mission to turn the team into a dangerous attack-minded and unpredictable side but has just one plea to his players ahead of the new season.
The Sharks are putting in final touches before they play their first United Rugby Championship (URC) game against defending champions Munster in Ireland on Saturday.
Plumtree’s team's first game will be played in Limerick’s Thomond Park where kickoff is set for 6.15pm, SA time.
The two sides will miss their internationals due to the Rugby World Cup currently under way in France, but Plumtree has named the strongest possible squad for the mission regardless for the season opener.
Plumtree named only one new face in the match day 23. George Cronje as the former Cheetahs loose forward is set to start at No. 8.
Coenie Oosthuizen who recently rejoined the Sharks from English Premiership side Sale Sharks starts at tighthead for the Durbanites.
Plumtree, who is back for his second stint as the Sharks coach, has a tough job to turn the franchise from chumps to champs.
The Sharks have underperformed in the past two seasons of URC despite having one of the most admired squads, boasting more than 10 Springbok stars.
The coach, who had a successful tenure as the Sharks boss between 2008 and 2012, is under no illusion that achieving his goals with the Durbanites will be a walk in the park.
But he wants his players to demonstrate fighting spirit every time on the pitch.
“I just expect maximum effort,” Plumtree said in a virtual presser from Ireland.
“We have talked a lot about the team that we want to become, and we are going to make mistakes (in the process).
“I’ve spoken about us being more ambitious with the ball. We have worked really hard around our attack, Dave (Williams, attack coach) has done a really great job in that space.
“So, we feel like we’ve really got some nice structure and we’ve worked hard on that,” he said.
“Hopefully, you will see what we are trying to do.”
Under Plumtree players will not be like robots or one-trick ponies.
“Within that structure we obviously have to have a quality skill set and that’s where we are growing. We are going to make mistakes, but I don’t want the players to become predictable and the attack to become predictable,” Plumtree said.
“I think we are going to grow as a team. We have to become a side that is an attacking threat, we are on that journey.
“What I do expect is maximum effort, I expect us to work really hard for 80 minutes. It doesn’t matter what the scoreline is, I expect everyone to work hard on the ball to make sure that Curwin has got options,” he said.
“From a defence perspective, Joey has done a good job on the defensive space. Again, we will slip off tackles but it’s how we back each other up, how we work and how we scramble that will define the team spirit that we are trying to create here as well.”
Sharks — 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Murray Koster, 12 Francois Venter (captain), 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 George Cronje, 7 Phepsi Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Emile van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Zee Mkhabela, 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 23 Aphelele Fassi.
MORE:
A Springboks vs All Blacks World Cup final is not guaranteed: Bob Skinstad
LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: Whistle-stop tour continues in France
POLL | Will the Springboks dump England out of the Rugby World Cup?
England sweat on Marcus Smith for Boks semifinal
England must be ready for ‘dark arts’ of Erasmus: Wales coach Gatland
LIAM DEL CARME | Boks must stamp their authority against England
Bulls coach Jake White tried to sign former Bok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos