LIVE | Crunch time ... all the action in Boks vs England RWC semifinal
And now, we wait ...
How Rugbyworldcup.com previews this game:
The finalists from four years ago — and the finalists from the last time that Rugby World Cup was hosted by France — meet a round earlier in 2023.
South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber has kept faith with the starting XV and bench that beat France at the same venue last Sunday. Cobus Reinach and Duane Vermeulen keep their places at scrumhalf and number eight respectively.
Siya Kolisi, meanwhile, will captain the side for the 11th time in a Rugby World Cup match, equalling John Smit’s record.
For England, Joe Marler and George Martin come in at loose-head prop and second-row respectively, replacing Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum, who drop to the bench. Freddie Steward is recalled at full-back in place of Marcus Smith.
In total, 26 of the 43 players from the Rugby World Cup 2019 final are back for another go in Saint-Denis in 2023 — with Elliot Daly, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and captain Owen Farrell starting for England then and now; and Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Vermeulen, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe and Kolisi doing the same for the Springboks.
FIXTURE HISTORY
The first game between England and South Africa was in December 1906 at Crystal Palace. It ended 3-3. The semi-finalists have played one another 44 times since. The Springboks have won 27 times, including four of five Rugby World Cup matches, of which two were finals. England have won 16 times. Their only Rugby World Cup win came in the pool phase of the 2003 tournament.
MEMORABLE MATCH
England started as favourites against South Africa in the final of Rugby World Cup 2019. But it was Siya Kolisi who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, after a clinical and controlled Springbok performance built on forward power and Handré Pollard’s boot, and finished with the magic of wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe.
KEY TALKING POINT
South Africa’s kicking tactics so far. Manie Libbok and the Springboks have enjoyed notable success with their high bombs this tournament — particularly against France last Sunday. England clearly expect more of the same — it’s in part why Freddie Steward has been recalled to England ranks for this match: to combat an expected highball threat and chew-up ground in reply.
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
Maro Itoje v Eben Etzebeth. Itoje has missed just 10 minutes of game-time across his total career tests against the Springboks for England and the British and Irish Lions combined. He tests himself, again, here against arguably the best second-row in the world right now, a player who is in an impressive run of form.
STATS-AMAZING
South Africa scored three tries in the first half of last Sunday’s quarter-final against France, despite spending only 99 seconds of the opening 40 minutes with the ball in Les Bleus’ half.
Etzebeth scored their decisive fourth try, in the second half. It was his third touchdown in eight matches, a record that amounts to something of a spree for the second-row, who scored just three times in his first 110 tests.
REF WATCH
Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand). Having taken charge of South Africa’s quarter-final win over France last weekend, O’Keeffe returns for his first-ever Rugby World Cup semifinal, and his fifth match of the tournament. He was also the referee for the Springboks’ 42-39 win over England in June 2018.
Some stats and facts about the Bok team to face England:
Springbok record against England: Played: 45; Won 27; Lost 16; Drawn 2; Points for 972; Points against 769; Tries scored: 88; Tries against: 58; Highest score: 58-10; Biggest win 48 points. Win percentage 60%.
Milestones:
- It will be Eben Etzebeth’s 11th Test match against England, joining Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit and Joost van der Westhuizen all in second place. Four other Springboks are on a record 12 career caps against England.
- The loose trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen will start as combination for the 15th time, putting them alone in second place on the list behind Francois Louw, Willem Alberts and Vermeulen (17).
- Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert will move into third place on the list of lock combinations with their 26th start as second row partners, behind Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha (63), and Etzebeth and Lood de Jager (39).
Miscellaneous:
- Handré Pollard has scored seven conversions (second place) in his six appearances against England but holds the record with 19 penalty goals.
- Saturday's semifinal is the sixth RWC clash between the Boks and England. South Africa won in the 1999 quarter-final (44-21) in Paris; the pool game (36-0) and final (15-6) in 2007, both in Paris; and the final (32-12) in Yokohama in 2019. England won the pool game in Perth in 2003 (25-6).
- Kurt-Lee Arendse starts the match with a full-house of tries, with 13 five-pointers in 13 Tests to date.
- This will be the fourth time the Springboks and England clash in a Rugby World Cup match in Paris, after the playoff in 1999 and two encounters in 2007.
- England have scored just one try across their five meetings with South Africa in the RWC — during their 25-6 pool win in 2003.
- South Africa (8.0) and England (8.6) have conceded fewer penalties per game than any other sides to have reached the semifinals of this year’s Rugby World Cup, with only France and Japan (7 each) averaging fewer overall.
- The Springbok starting team on Saturday will be the most experienced ever selected for South Africa with a combined total of 895 Test caps — four more than the 891 against Samoa in Birmingham in 2015.
- There are 264 caps in the backline, with 631 caps among the forwards. On the bench there are a further 367 caps.
- The average caps per player in the backline is 37, the forwards 78, while the players on the bench average 45.
Here is the Springbok team named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber at about 9am on Thursday:
Springbok XV
15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 37 caps, 56 pts (4t, 9c, 4p, 2d)
14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 13 caps, 65 pts (13t)
13 — Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) — 66 caps, 75 pts (15t)
12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 76 caps, 55 pts (11t)
11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 29 caps, 91 pts (14t, 3c, 5p)
10 — Manie Libbok (Stormers) — 13 caps, 84 pts (1t, 26c, 9p)
9 — Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) — 30 caps, 60 pts (12t)
8 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 74 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) — 74 caps, 40 pts (8t)
6 — Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92) — 81 caps, 50 pts (10t)
5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) — 71 caps, 15 pts (3t)
4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 117 caps, 30 pts (6t)
3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 67 caps, 5pts (1t)
2 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 66 caps, 65pts (13t)
1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 81 caps, 10 pts (2t)
Replacements:
16 — Deon Fourie (Stormers) — 11 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 26 caps, 0 pts
18 — Vincent Koch (Sharks) — 48 caps, 0pts
19 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 32 caps, 5pts (1t)
20 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 38 caps, 35 pts (7t)
21 — Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) — 53 caps, 48 pts (5t, 4c, 5p)
22 — Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers) — 68 caps, 678 pts (7T, 95C, 146P, 5D)
23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 91 caps, 75 pts (15t)
Here is the England team named by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday:
England XV
15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 29 caps)
14. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 77 caps)
13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 24 caps)
12. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 57 caps)
11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 63 caps)
10. Owen Farrell — captain (Saracens, 110 caps)
9. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 23 caps)
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 48 caps)
6. Courtney Lawes — vice-captain (Northampton Saints, 104 caps)
5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 8 caps)
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 74 caps)
3. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 105 caps)
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 83 caps)
1. Joe Marler (Harlequins, 87 caps)
Replacements:
16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 6 caps)
17. Ellis Genge — vice-captain (Bristol Bears, 56 caps)
18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)
20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 74 caps)
21. Danny Care (Harlequins, 94 caps)
22. George Ford — vice-captain (Sale Sharks, 89 caps)
23. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 19 caps)
Here are some match details:
City: Paris
Venue: Stade de France
Capacity: 80,698
Kickoff: 9pm (France and South Africa time)
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe, New Zealand
Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal, France; Paul Williams, New Zealand
TMO: Brendon Pickerill, New Zealand
TheStade de France (French pronunciation:[staddəfʁɑ̃s],lit.'Stadium of France') is the national stadium of France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis. Its seating capacity of 80,698 makes it the largest stadium in France. The stadium is used by the French national football and rugby union teams for international competitions. It is the largest in Europe for track and field events, seating 78,338 in that configuration. During other events, the stadium's running track is mostly hidden under the football pitch. — Wikipedia
To begin with, below is some of Liam Del Carme's build-up to this semifinal:
This is Marc Strydom, your football writer, TimesLIVE and Arena Holding Digital sports editor, teen oft-Shark Tank attendee and fan of Rassie and Jacques' Bok regime again bringing you your Live Blog.
This is a huge one. After seeing off France dramatically and heroically in the quarterfinals, the Springboks have to keep their nerve at Stade de France tonight (9pm) against a quite possibly underrated and dangerous England to set up the 2023 Rugby World Cup's dream final the world wants to see.
The All Blacks soundly saw off Argentina at Stade de France on Friday night. If the defending champion Boks win tonight then rugby's greatest rivals will square off in Paris this coming Saturday.
Again a disclaimer, of course I am not in the stadium, but in Johannesburg. Arena Holdings senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme is in Stade de France.
Catch his match report later, and analysis in the coming days.
See all Liam's outstanding coverage of this World Cup, and all TimesLIVE, Sunday Times and TimeLIVE Premium's coverage, here.
All the World Cup pools, results and fixtures here.
