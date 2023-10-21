Sharks kickoff life under Plumtree with a defeat in Ireland

The heavily depleted Sharks kicked off life under the regime of new coach John Plumtree on a sour note after their 34-21 defeat to United Rugby Championship (URC) title holders Munster at Thomond Park in Ireland.

The Sharks, who missed a host of their Springboks stars that are in the Rugby World Cup and were frustrated by injuries in their camp before the game, trailed 21-7 at the half time break.

This despite the game starting with both sides appearing to be on the equalling footing.

Munster scored five tries on the night through Edwin Edogbo, Barron Diarmuid, Antoine Frisch, Andrew Conway and Ethan Coughlan while Player of the match Joey Carbery was on good form with the boot.

The Durbanites could only manage three tries by Werner Kok, replacements Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphelele Fassi.

After neither side was able to score any points inside the first 20 minutes, the defending champions and hosts opened the scoring when Edogbo went over on 21 minutes.

Diarmuid scored Munsters’ second try four minutes later as the Irish side took full control of the game, while the South Africans crumbled under pressure.

Joey Carbery’s kick for extras in both tries were successful as Munster led 14-0 with three minutes left before the break.