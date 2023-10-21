Rugby

Sharks kickoff life under Plumtree with a defeat in Ireland

21 October 2023 - 20:45
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Munster's Alex Kendellen during the United Rugby Championship against the Sharks at Thomond Park, Limerick - 21 Oct 2023.
Munster's Alex Kendellen during the United Rugby Championship against the Sharks at Thomond Park, Limerick - 21 Oct 2023.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO/Shutterstock

The heavily depleted Sharks kicked off life under the regime of new coach John Plumtree on a sour note after their 34-21 defeat to United Rugby Championship (URC) title holders Munster at Thomond Park in Ireland.  

The Sharks, who missed a host of their Springboks stars that are in the Rugby World Cup and were frustrated by injuries in their camp before the game, trailed 21-7 at the half time break. 

This despite the game starting with both sides appearing to be on the equalling footing.  

Munster scored five tries on the night through Edwin Edogbo, Barron Diarmuid, Antoine Frisch, Andrew Conway and Ethan Coughlan while Player of the match Joey Carbery was on good form with the boot.  

The Durbanites could only manage three tries by Werner Kok, replacements Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphelele Fassi.  

After neither side was able to score any points inside the first 20 minutes, the defending champions and hosts opened the scoring when Edogbo went over on 21 minutes.  

Diarmuid scored Munsters’ second try four minutes later as the Irish side took full control of the game, while the South Africans crumbled under pressure.  

Joey Carbery’s kick for extras in both tries were successful as Munster led 14-0 with three minutes left before the break.  

An impressive play by Sharks’ flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who took on a couple of defenders before setting up Kok for a try on 47 minutes.  

Bosch added the extras and reduced the deficit by half, but Frisch scored Munster’s third try on the stroke of half time.  

Carbery’s conversion helped the hosts maintain a 14-point gap at the break.  

For the second half, the Sharks brought on Janse van Rensburg for Murray Koster and the former was industrious and changed the game in favour of the travellers.  

His try after seven minutes into the final stanza gave the Sharks hope of a comeback.  

But some of their clumsy display worked against that hope when they were reduced to 14-man as scrumhalf Cameron Wright was sent to the naughty chair on 63 minutes.  

The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage as Conway scored a try that confirmed a bonus point for them with 14 minutes to play.  

Coughlan’s try on 77 minutes put the game beyond Plumtree’s boys.  

Another Sharks replacement Fassi scored after the hooter had gone off. That try came from another excellent play by Bosch who kicked the ball forward.  

Sharks will remain in Europe to play three more games against Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre before they return home. 

Scorers 

Munster (21) 34 Tries: Edwin Edogbo, Barron Diarmuid, Antoine Frisch, Andrew Conway, Ethan Coughlan Conversions: Joey Carbery (3) Penalties: Carbery 

Sharks (7) 21 Tries: Werner Kok, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Aphelele Fassi Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3) 

MORE:

SA v England: Who will join New Zealand in Rugby World Cup final?

It is easy to draw the conclusion that the Springboks have taken the bigger leap over the last four years than their Rugby World Cup semifinal rivals ...
Sport
12 hours ago

POLL | Will the Springboks dump England out of the Rugby World Cup?

Will South Africa again send England crashing out of the Rugby World Cup or will the English team redeem its nation's pride?
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers' Feinberg-Mngomezulu on song as URC get off to an interesting start in SA

While the focus is tightly hogged by the Rugby World Cup in France, the United Rugby Championship (URC) made a low-key return in South Africa as last ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Jordan keeps delivering prime numbers for New Zealand

New Zealand winger Will Jordan's hat-trick of tries in Friday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal continued his incredible form at the tournament and ...
Sport
16 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. LIVE | England lead Boks in second half of edgy semifinal Rugby
  2. Kaizer Chiefs fans get violent as AmaZulu knock the club out of Carling Cup Soccer
  3. Sharks kickoff life under Plumtree with a defeat in Ireland Rugby
  4. Sundowns get AFL campaign off to good start with win over Petro Atlético in ... Soccer
  5. Klaasen and Jansen star as Proteas rout England Sport

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...