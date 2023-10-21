Sharks kickoff life under Plumtree with a defeat in Ireland
The heavily depleted Sharks kicked off life under the regime of new coach John Plumtree on a sour note after their 34-21 defeat to United Rugby Championship (URC) title holders Munster at Thomond Park in Ireland.
The Sharks, who missed a host of their Springboks stars that are in the Rugby World Cup and were frustrated by injuries in their camp before the game, trailed 21-7 at the half time break.
This despite the game starting with both sides appearing to be on the equalling footing.
Munster scored five tries on the night through Edwin Edogbo, Barron Diarmuid, Antoine Frisch, Andrew Conway and Ethan Coughlan while Player of the match Joey Carbery was on good form with the boot.
The Durbanites could only manage three tries by Werner Kok, replacements Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Aphelele Fassi.
After neither side was able to score any points inside the first 20 minutes, the defending champions and hosts opened the scoring when Edogbo went over on 21 minutes.
Diarmuid scored Munsters’ second try four minutes later as the Irish side took full control of the game, while the South Africans crumbled under pressure.
Joey Carbery’s kick for extras in both tries were successful as Munster led 14-0 with three minutes left before the break.
An impressive play by Sharks’ flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who took on a couple of defenders before setting up Kok for a try on 47 minutes.
Bosch added the extras and reduced the deficit by half, but Frisch scored Munster’s third try on the stroke of half time.
Carbery’s conversion helped the hosts maintain a 14-point gap at the break.
For the second half, the Sharks brought on Janse van Rensburg for Murray Koster and the former was industrious and changed the game in favour of the travellers.
His try after seven minutes into the final stanza gave the Sharks hope of a comeback.
But some of their clumsy display worked against that hope when they were reduced to 14-man as scrumhalf Cameron Wright was sent to the naughty chair on 63 minutes.
The hosts capitalised on their numerical advantage as Conway scored a try that confirmed a bonus point for them with 14 minutes to play.
Coughlan’s try on 77 minutes put the game beyond Plumtree’s boys.
Another Sharks replacement Fassi scored after the hooter had gone off. That try came from another excellent play by Bosch who kicked the ball forward.
Sharks will remain in Europe to play three more games against Leinster, Ospreys and Zebre before they return home.
Scorers
Munster (21) 34 Tries: Edwin Edogbo, Barron Diarmuid, Antoine Frisch, Andrew Conway, Ethan Coughlan Conversions: Joey Carbery (3) Penalties: Carbery
Sharks (7) 21 Tries: Werner Kok, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Aphelele Fassi Conversions: Curwin Bosch (3)