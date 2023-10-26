A force for good: rugby’s impact transcends the field, uplifts societies

It has been a long time since the late Nelson Mandela uttered the immortal words: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

Resplendent in the same green-and-gold number 6 jersey worn by Springbok captain Francois Pienaar, to whom he was about to hand the 1995 Rugby World Cup (RWC) trophy at a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Joburg, the then-South African president was spot on.

The Springboks’ victory in their maiden appearance at the RWC went a long way towards helping SA — a country that was just moving into a democratic dispensation after years and years of apartheid — forge national unity.

Reflecting on that historic win, Brian Habana, who himself would go on to become a rugby legend, role model and a sought-after ambassador of international brands such as Mastercard, said the RWC can give “a sense of hope, a sense of dignity and a sense of what is potentially possible”.

The 1995 RWC is just one example of how the impact of rugby goes beyond the sports field — it has the potential to be a “force for good” in society globally. “The Mastercard Future of Rugby” report, based on research conducted by Mastercard in collaboration with the University of Bath in England, confirms this much.

“[The sport of rugby] is proud of its values and character-building attributes of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline, respect and its inclusive ethos as a sport for all. From the grassroots right through to the elite level, these values help rugby contribute towards better societies, and ultimately a better world, says professor Keith Stokes, rugby science specialist and lead author of the report.

Released ahead of the 2023 RWC in France, and marking the 200th anniversary of the sport, “The Mastercard Future of Rugby” report highlights how the game has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception. Today “rugby is one of the most popular global sports on the planet, attracting participants from all walks of life, of every shape and size and from every corner of the globe”.

Along with a 17% increase in the participation in this year’s RWC, the report forecasts a 10% growth in global followers and fans of rugby by 2025.