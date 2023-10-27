In 2018, he was named the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, becoming the first South African to win the gong.
Sharks coach Plumtree warns against unrealistic expectations as Aphiwe Dyantyi makes comeback
While the imminent return of former Springbok rugby wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has created huge excitement, Sharks coach John Plumtree has warned against unrealistic expectations.
Dyantyi is set to play his first professional game since his four-year ban after testing positive for metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 in 2019.
The 29-year-old is in the Sharks' match-day 23 who will tackle Irish giants Leinster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at RDS Main Arena in Dublin on Saturday (5.55pm).
The former Lions player is on the list of replacements for the clash and Plumtree has cautioned Dyantyi has been out of rugby for a long time and might take a while to return to his best.
“We are excited to see Aphiwe return, he has trained well this week and just came back from a hamstring injury,” Plumtree said.
“I think when I mentioned Aphiwe in the media in the past couple of weeks, I’ve talked about everyone making sure they’ve got patience because he has been out of rugby for a long time.
“That’s why I want to introduce him off the bench and give him just a little bit of time and see how he copes with that but it’s going to be a little journey back to where he used to play,” he said.
“I think it would be unreal to think he will go back to the form that we need him to be in. We are happy to bring him off the bench and give him a taste tomorrow.”
Before his ban, Dyantyi was at the top of his career, playing 13 games for the Boks between 2018 and 2019.
