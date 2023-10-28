Boks, and South Africa, on top of the world ... again

Despite a faltering line-out the Boks, with man-of-the-match Pieter-Steph du Toit firmly in the vanguard, excelled elsewhere to keep the menacing All Blacks at bay.

The scoreline might be low but it was a match high on octane and incident.

It was one of tight margins, and many errors and in the end there was precious little that separated the two heavyweights.

The Boks had the better of the opening half-hour and when All Black captain Sam Cane was shown a red card the advantage seemed to swing towards South Africa. Bok captain Siya Kolisi, many will argue, should perhaps also have had his yellow upgraded to a dreaded red.

New Zealand, however, deserve kudos for their remarkable resolve having to operate a man down for 50 minutes against a Springbok team that kept smelling blood but who failed to deliver a carcass.

The rugby gods brought these sides together but the Springboks may well thank their Rain Queen for delivering conditions that restricted the normally slick All Blacks.

The wet conditions, though, contributed to the spectacle as it made for more thrills and spills than you might see in the Moulin Rouge.

Given their seven/one bench split the Springboks were looking to rein the All Blacks in before suffocating them. They did not assemble their match-day squad with the intention of hanging it in the Louvre. They were hell-bent on going full Bastille on the All Blacks by caging them before breaking their resolve.