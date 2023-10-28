He wasn't joking. Smit explained they want to take Avant brandy around the world and that their foreign expansion will start in Europe. “The first bottles to be consumed are here,” he said, pointing to the bar. “It has been a pretty interesting project because usually you just get asked to sponsor and endorse a product. But now we've thrown all our money into the same project and we have a team of 15 that is busy building a brand we want to grow around the world.
“We've kept the brandy a secret from the world for so long. Now it is time for them to understand where we are coming from.”
It certainly was an audacious move to start their exporting in France, where Cognac is king. “Cognac is a difficult thing to have with a Coke,” Smit said without chuckling. “A South African has to know you can pour a bit of something with his brandy when he's in Europe.”
George Gregan, Justin Marshall, Jean de Villiers, Makazole Mapimpi, Waisale Serevi, Raymond Rhule and Hanyani Shimange are all involved in the project.
Their expansion into Europe gives further credence to the local saying: “Brandewyn het nie brieke nie (brandy has no brakes, or should that be limits?)”
LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: No cake for Ox, Faf gets hair treatment
Image: Liam Del Carme
Brandy awareness
No cake just now for Ox
Cheslin Kolbe turns 30 on the day of the Rugby World Cup final. Typically though his focus is wholly on the game. “It's another year, another blessing for me, but it’s not about me or celebrating my birthday,” said Kolbe on the eve of the final. Usually a birthday in the Bok camp is celebrated with a cake but given the rather pressing engagement the Boks need to get to, it's doubtful cake will be spread around the squad on match day. That will come as hugely deflating news to cake aficionado Ox Nché.
Injury blow
Bok Voyage bumped into Jaco Peyper at the sprawling Gare du Nord train station this week and it was clear he had no chance of refereeing a match this week. The calf injury that saw him leave the field in Argentina's quarterfinal win over Wales is yet to be fully healed and he was still walking with a slight limp. You have to feel for Peyper who also missed out on the business end of the last World Cup.
Bad hair day
Faf de Klerk always gives the impression he is a good sport and the point was again underlined this week when a reporter asked him about his preparation for the World Cup final, in particular his hair. “A big part of it is preparing the hair,” he joked. The Bok brains trust is hoping he will be in the All Blacks' hair for the duration of the final at Stade de France. Given the seven/one bench split, should De Klerk leave the field prematurely they may pull out their hair.
All roads lead to Paris: Boks, All Blacks final promises to be one for the ages
Luck of the Green
On that score, Schalk Brits, World Cup winner in 2019, believes the Green and Gold needs the rub of the green in the final. “The biggest thing with the 7/1 split is that we do need a bit of luck. One or two injuries, even on a 6/2 split can ruin the day.”
Great Scott
Kieran Read, a World Cup-winner with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015, believes Scott Barrett will be New Zealand's most influential player in the final. He singled out Barrett as the All Blacks' most destructive forward. Barrett might well be, but given recent evidence he is also the one most likely to be sent to the bin.
Not so steady Eddie
News that Eddie Jones is about to join Japan has been met with a fair bit of derision in the media. Jones was at pains to explain he was committed to Australian rugby after news broke he was about to get his old job back in Japan. Some journalists are wondering if Jones can be believed the next time he sits at a table faced with several recording devices.
My naam is (nie) Nostradamus (nie)
Some of Jones' predictions have been equally fraught over his albeit long career. Four years ago one of Jones' calls for the World Cup final went up in flames inside the first three minutes. At England's team's announcement in Tokyo their then coach boldly declared: “Kyle Sinckler is going to be absolutely buzzing at the weekend, he’ll be out there ready to go.”
