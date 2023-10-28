LIVE | Boks pit themselves against All Blacks on rugby’s biggest stage of all
4.45pm
And now (as your blogger, given it's actually his day off, takes a small break, giving the reader some time, too, to digest what's been posted here so far), we wait ... .
Build-up to this huge occasion to follow ...
4.43pm
For anyone who hasn't viewed this excellent Rugbypass.com breakdown of the Springboks-All Blacks 2023 RWC final by John Smit, we highly recommend it.
Fifteen minutes of pure eloquence as the Boks' 2007 World Cup winning captain captures the importance of the Springboks to South Africa - "it's bordering on a cult". He discusses the growing interest across race and cultural barriers of rugby and the Boks in the country; the scale of the SA-NZ rivalry, and what's especially notable about tonight's match. He talks about the genius of Rassie Erasmus and the Bomb Squad, and his relationship with Jacques Nienaber.
Delivered, in conversation with former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, in the notably pleasant surrounds of a stroll down the banks of the Seine in Paris by one of South African sport's best speakers.
Springboks legend John Smit joins Jim Hamilton in Paris to talk through the upcoming Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday.
4.37pm
Relive the two teams' roads the the final below:
4.36pm
This is how Rugbyworldcup.com previews the final:
The two three-time champions and the current top two men’s sides in the world, according to the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini, meet in the final of Rugby World Cup 2023.
Difficult though it may be to believe, New Zealand opened their Rugby World Cup challenge with a 27-13 defeat against France at Stade de France. Some 50 days and 47 matches later, they return to contest the final.
Head coach Ian Foster has made only two changes to the team that beat Argentina 44-6, with Brodie Retallick replacing Samuel Whitelock in the second-row, and Nepo Laulala replacing Fletcher Newell on the bench, while the All Blacks’ starting backline is identical to the one that lost 35-7 to the Springboks at Twickenham in August.
Defending champions South Africa also recovered from a pool phase defeat – against another pre-tournament favourite, Ireland – to book their place in the showpiece match with two one-point victories over France and then England in the knockout phase.
Head coach Jacques Nienaber has made five changes to his match-day squad from the one-point semi-final victory over England, with two in the starting XV and three in a 7-1 split bench.
In total, 10 players in the starting XV also started the Rugby World Cup 2019 – Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Faf de Klerk, Handré Pollard, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe. Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert, who were on the bench in 2019, start this time. Willie Le Roux, who started four years ago, is the only replacement back this time. RG Snyman is again on the bench.
FIXTURE HISTORY
The Rugby World Cup final is test number 106 in the 102-year history of what is arguably international rugby’s greatest rivalry. The All Blacks lead the win count 62-39, with four drawn games, but could not win a test series in South Africa before 1966.
MEMORABLE MATCH
What match could be more memorable than the final of Rugby World Cup 1995 at Ellis Park? When the Springboks shackled Jonah Lomu, Joel Stransky landed the winning drop goal deep into injury time, and Nelson Mandela, in a South Africa jersey with a number six on the back, handed the Cup to Francois Pienaar?
KEY TALKING POINT
It’s the final, between the tournament’s two most successful sides. Both New Zealand and South Africa have three titles to their name. But who will become the first four-time champions?
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
Will Jordan v Cheslin Kolbe. A pair of electrifying wingers go head to head for rugby’s biggest prize. Jordan, with 31 tries in 30 tests and on a four-game scoring streak in France, has the men’s Rugby World Cup individual tournament scoring record in sight – but if ever there’s a big-game player in the modern game, it’s Kolbe.
STATS-AMAZING
South Africa’s starting XV boasts a combined 987 caps. The back three of Kolbe (30 caps), Kurt-Lee Arendse (14) and Damian Willemse (38) are the only players in the run-on side that have fewer than 50 caps.
For the record, New Zealand’s starting XV has 981 caps’ experience. They have four centurions in the match-day team, just as they did in the 2015 final.
REF WATCH
Wayne Barnes (England). The 44-year-old takes charge of his first World Cup final, in his 111th match in the middle - and his 27th RWC game. Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley are assistant referees, with Tom Foley the TMO.
4.27pm
The All Blacks side named by coach Ian Foster at about 6.30pm on Thursday was:
All Blacks XV (Test caps in brackets):
1. Ethan de Groot (21)
2. Codie Taylor (84)
3. Tyrel Lomax (31)
4. Brodie Retallick (108)
5. Scott Barrett (68)
6. Shannon Frizell (32)
7. Sam Cane (captain, 94)
8. Ardie Savea (80)
9. Aaron Smith (124)
10. Richie Mo’unga (55)
11. Mark Tele’a (8)
12. Jordie Barrett (56)
13. Rieko Ioane (68)
14. Will Jordan (30)
15. Beauden Barrett (122)
Replacements:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (29)
17. Tamaiti Williams (7)
18. Nepo Laulala (52)
19. Samuel Whitelock (152)
20. Dalton Papali’i (31)
21. Finlay Christie (20)
22. Damian McKenzie (46)
23. Anton Lienert-Brown (69)
4.22pm
The Springbok team named by head coach Jacques Nienaber at about 9am on Thursday was:
Springbok XV:
15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 38 caps, 56 pts (4t, 9c, 4p, 2d)
14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 14 caps, 65 points (13t)
13 — Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) — 67 caps, 75 points (15t)
12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 77 caps, 55 points (11t)
11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 30 caps, 91 points (14t, 3c, 5p)
10 — Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers) — 68 caps, 686 points (7t, 96c, 148p, 5dg)
9 — Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) — 54 caps, 50 points (5t, 5c, 5pg)
8 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 75 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) 75 caps, 40 points (8t)
6 — Siya Kolisi (captain — Racing 92) — 82 caps, 50 points (10t)
5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat, Japan) — 72 caps, 15 points (3t)
4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 118 caps, 30 points (6t)
3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 68 caps, 5 points (1t)
2 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 67 caps, 65 points (13t)
1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 82 caps, 10 points (2t)
Replacements
16 — Deon Fourie (Stormers) — 12 caps, 10 pts (2t)
17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 27 caps, 0 pts
18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 66 caps, 5 pts (1t)
19 — Jean Kleyn (Munster) — 6 caps, 0 pts (Ireland 5 caps)
20 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 33 caps, 10 points (2t)
21 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 39 caps, 35 pts (7t)
22 — Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) — 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)
23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 92 caps, 75 pts (15t)
4.17pm
Here are some match details:
City: Paris
Venue: Stade de France
Capacity: 80,698
Kickoff: 9pm (France and South Africa time)
Referee: Wayne Barnes
Assistant referees: Karl Dickson, England; Matthew Carley, England
TMO: Tom Foley, England
The Stade de France (French pronunciation:[staddəfʁɑ̃s],lit.'Stadium of France') is the national stadium of France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis. Its seating capacity of 80,698 makes it the largest stadium in France. The stadium is used by the French national football and rugby union teams for international competitions. It is the largest in Europe for track and field events, seating 78,338 in that configuration. During other events, the stadium's running track is mostly hidden under the football pitch. — Wikipedia
4.10pm
Catch up on Liam Del Carme's build-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, below:
Saturday October 28 - 4.05pm
Hi, this is Marc Strydom, your football writer, Arena Holdings Digital sports editor, oft teen Shark Tank attendee Live Blogger ... and damn, this is a big one.
For this reporter this is blog No 6 of the Boks' seven matches at this 2023 Rugby World Cup. Tonight at 9pm it's the monumental culmination of what most pundits are already calling the best World Cup ever.
Remember, there was more doubt about New Zealand before the start of the World Cup, especially after the Boks notched a record win against an admittedly slightly understrength All Blacks (the Boks were also not at full capacity) at Twickenham back on August 25. But there was probably also a sense before the tournament that if both got their game plans right they could see off some strong challengers — especially France (by the Boks) and Ireland (by the Kiwis) — for this to be the final. (In rugby, Boks vs All Blacks is always a distinct possibility, yet somehow it's only happened once).
Now we're here, the first repeat of 1995, the first World Cup since then when both the All Blacks and Springboks have fired — so often one or the other seems to at a World Cup — and the scale of it seems quite overwhelming. The Boks captured South Africa's imagination having to endure single-point thrillers — somehow repelling a host nation directing a steam train at full speed at them, then coming back seemingly from nowhere against a superbly applied gameplan by England that really rattled them — in the quarter and semifinals.
It is certainly going to take another such mammoth effort to win tonight's (Saturday) final at Stade de France (9pm) in rugby's greatest rivalry, as the two three-time champions (the All Blacks most recently in 2011 and 2015, and the Boks defending their title) smash into each other.
Hold tight, find a seat belt to fasten ... you will need one.
I am, of course, not in the stadium, but in my living room in Melville, Johannesburg, later to transfer to the Arena Holdings offices in Parktown. Arena senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme is in Stade de France.
All Liam Del Carme, TimesLIVE, TimesLIVE Premium and Sunday Times' 2023 Rugby World Cup coverage can be found here.
All the RWC 2023 pools, fixtures and results here.
Teams, match details and build-up to follow — stay tuned ...
