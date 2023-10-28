Rugby

LIVE | Boks pit themselves against All Blacks on rugby’s biggest stage of all

28 October 2023 - 16:03
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
The Springbok team to face the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
Image: Springboks/X

4.45pm

And now (as your blogger, given it's actually his day off, takes a small break, giving the reader some time, too, to digest what's been posted here so far), we wait ... . 

Build-up to this huge occasion to follow ...

4.43pm

For anyone who hasn't viewed this excellent Rugbypass.com breakdown of the Springboks-All Blacks  2023 RWC final by John Smit, we highly recommend it.

Fifteen minutes of pure eloquence as the Boks' 2007 World Cup winning captain captures the importance of the Springboks to South Africa - "it's bordering on a cult". He discusses the growing interest across race and cultural barriers of rugby and the Boks in the country; the scale of the SA-NZ rivalry, and what's especially notable about tonight's match. He talks about the genius of Rassie Erasmus and the Bomb Squad, and his relationship with Jacques Nienaber.  

Delivered, in conversation with former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, in the notably pleasant surrounds of a stroll down the banks of the Seine in Paris by one of South African sport's best speakers.

Springboks legend John Smit joins Jim Hamilton in Paris to talk through the upcoming Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand at the Stade de France on Saturday.

4.37pm

Relive the two teams' roads the the final below:

4.36pm

This is how Rugbyworldcup.com previews the final:

The two three-time champions and the current top two men’s sides in the world, according to the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini, meet in the final of Rugby World Cup 2023.

Difficult though it may be to believe, New Zealand opened their Rugby World Cup challenge with a 27-13 defeat against France at Stade de France. Some 50 days and 47 matches later, they return to contest the final.

Head coach Ian Foster has made only two changes to the team that beat Argentina 44-6, with Brodie Retallick replacing Samuel Whitelock in the second-row, and Nepo Laulala replacing Fletcher Newell on the bench, while the All Blacks’ starting backline is identical to the one that lost 35-7 to the Springboks at Twickenham in August.

Defending champions South Africa also recovered from a pool phase defeat – against another pre-tournament favourite, Ireland – to book their place in the showpiece match with two one-point victories over France and then England in the knockout phase.

Head coach Jacques Nienaber has made five changes to his match-day squad from the one-point semi-final victory over England, with two in the starting XV and three in a 7-1 split bench.

In total, 10 players in the starting XV also started the Rugby World Cup 2019 – Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Faf de Klerk, Handré Pollard, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe. Steven Kitshoff and Franco Mostert, who were on the bench in 2019, start this time. Willie Le Roux, who started four years ago, is the only replacement back this time. RG Snyman is again on the bench.

FIXTURE HISTORY

The Rugby World Cup final is test number 106 in the 102-year history of what is arguably international rugby’s greatest rivalry. The All Blacks lead the win count 62-39, with four drawn games, but could not win a test series in South Africa before 1966.

MEMORABLE MATCH

What match could be more memorable than the final of Rugby World Cup 1995 at Ellis Park? When the Springboks shackled Jonah Lomu, Joel Stransky landed the winning drop goal deep into injury time, and Nelson Mandela, in a South Africa jersey with a number six on the back, handed the Cup to Francois Pienaar?

KEY TALKING POINT

It’s the final, between the tournament’s two most successful sides. Both New Zealand and South Africa have three titles to their name. But who will become the first four-time champions?

PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD

Will Jordan v Cheslin Kolbe. A pair of electrifying wingers go head to head for rugby’s biggest prize. Jordan, with 31 tries in 30 tests and on a four-game scoring streak in France, has the men’s Rugby World Cup individual tournament scoring record in sight – but if ever there’s a big-game player in the modern game, it’s Kolbe.

STATS-AMAZING

South Africa’s starting XV boasts a combined 987 caps. The back three of Kolbe (30 caps), Kurt-Lee Arendse (14) and Damian Willemse (38) are the only players in the run-on side that have fewer than 50 caps.

For the record, New Zealand’s starting XV has 981 caps’ experience. They have four centurions in the match-day team, just as they did in the 2015 final.

REF WATCH

Wayne Barnes (England). The 44-year-old takes charge of his first World Cup final, in his 111th match in the middle - and his 27th RWC game. Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley are assistant referees, with Tom Foley the TMO.

4.27pm

The All Blacks side named by coach Ian Foster at about 6.30pm on Thursday was:

All Blacks XV (Test caps in brackets):

1. Ethan de Groot (21)

2. Codie Taylor (84)

3. Tyrel Lomax (31)

4. Brodie Retallick (108)

5. Scott Barrett (68)

6. Shannon Frizell (32)

7. Sam Cane (captain, 94)

8. Ardie Savea (80)

9. Aaron Smith (124)

10. Richie Mo’unga (55)

11. Mark Tele’a (8)

12. Jordie Barrett (56)

13. Rieko Ioane (68)

14. Will Jordan (30)

15. Beauden Barrett (122)

Replacements:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (29)

17. Tamaiti Williams (7)

18. Nepo Laulala (52)

19. Samuel Whitelock (152)

20. Dalton Papali’i (31)

21. Finlay Christie (20)

22. Damian McKenzie (46)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (69)

4.22pm

The Springbok team named by head coach Jacques Nienaber at about 9am on Thursday was:

Springbok XV:

15 — Damian Willemse (Stormers) — 38 caps, 56 pts (4t, 9c, 4p, 2d)

14 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) — 14 caps, 65 points (13t)

13 — Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) — 67 caps, 75 points (15t)

12 — Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) — 77 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 — Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath) — 30 caps, 91 points (14t, 3c, 5p)

10 — Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers) — 68 caps, 686 points (7t, 96c, 148p, 5dg)

9 — Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles) — 54 caps, 50 points (5t, 5c, 5pg)

8 — Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby) — 75 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 — Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz) 75 caps, 40 points (8t)

6 — Siya Kolisi (captain — Racing 92) — 82 caps, 50 points (10t)

5 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat, Japan) — 72 caps, 15 points (3t)

4 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) — 118 caps, 30 points (6t)

3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers) — 68 caps, 5 points (1t)

2 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks) — 67 caps, 65 points (13t)

1 — Steven Kitshoff (Ulster) — 82 caps, 10 points (2t)

Replacements

16 — Deon Fourie (Stormers) — 12 caps, 10 pts (2t)

17 — Ox Nche (Sharks) — 27 caps, 0 pts

18 — Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92) — 66 caps, 5 pts (1t)

19 — Jean Kleyn (Munster) — 6 caps, 0 pts (Ireland 5 caps)

20 — RG Snyman (Munster) — 33 caps, 10 points (2t)

21 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) — 39 caps, 35 pts (7t)

22 — Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) — 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)

23 — Willie le Roux (Bulls) — 92 caps, 75 pts (15t)

4.17pm

Here are some match details:

City: Paris

Venue: Stade de France

Capacity: 80,698 

Kickoff: 9pm (France and South Africa time)

Referee: Wayne Barnes

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson, England; Matthew Carley, England 

TMO: Tom Foley, England

The Stade de France (French pronunciation:[staddəfʁɑ̃s],lit.'Stadium of France') is the national stadium of France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis. Its seating capacity of 80,698 makes it the largest stadium in France. The stadium is used by the French national football and rugby union teams for international competitions. It is the largest in Europe for track and field events, seating 78,338 in that configuration. During other events, the stadium's running track is mostly hidden under the football pitch. — Wikipedia

4.10pm

Catch up on Liam Del Carme's build-up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, below:

All roads lead to Paris: Boks, All Blacks final promises to be one for the ages

‘I don't think it's stuff that you can dream about because it doesn't happen often’
Sport
1 day ago

Boks won’t be gripped by fear in World Cup final against All Blacks, insists Cheslin Kolbe

There may be the overwhelming sentiment that the Bok Class of '23 is more streetwise and battle hardened than the vintage that won the Rugby World ...
Sport
7 hours ago

At last, the climax is upon us — now we wait to see who'll come out on top

The Springboks and the All Blacks will have the last tango of this Rugby World Cup here on Saturday evening and kickoff cannot come soon enough.
Sport
23 hours ago

For the highest peak, Boks opt for sure-footedness of most experienced

Sport played on the highest peaks demands competitors deal with agony as they do with ecstasy.
Sport
2 days ago

Bongi Mbonambi cleared to play in World Cup final

Bongi Mbonambi is off the hook. World Rugby announced early on Thursday its investigation into the allegation that Mbonambi had used a racial slur ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kolisi puts Nienaber in focus as Boks’ quieter coach enters his last week

Jacques Nienaber has been loath to draw attention to himself during his almost four years as Springbok head coach.
Sport
5 days ago

Last dance for Bok great Duane 'Thor' Vermeulen in RWC final against All Blacks

After doing much of the heavy lifting in the last Rugby World Cup final Duane Vermeulen nailed it even further when he shared a powerful yet poignant ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Willie le Roux reflects on semifinal post-match fracas against England

More accustomed to drawing defenders before delivering the final pass, Bok fullback Willie le Roux on Wednesday tried to draw the sting from another ...
Sport
2 days ago

LIAM DEL CARME | To become truly global, rugby must broaden its base

Tier two teams need game-time and meaningful competition
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | BOK VOYAGE: No cake for Ox, Faf gets hair treatment

Notes from the road at the Rugby World Cup
Sport
5 hours ago

It’s a scrum out there: what the stats tell us about Boks v All Blacks final

The Boks have been less efficient at the ruck, an area in which New Zealand have excelled
Sport
2 days ago

Manie Libbok dilemma: who will tick the Boks' box at No 10?

Some thought it audacious four years ago when Rassie Erasmus unveiled his team to play in the Rugby World Cup final five days before the kickoff.
Sport
2 days ago

Boks in green and gold in final ... All Blacks, well, all black

Springbok fans can rest easy, their team will be in their traditional green and gold jersey when they take on the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

Mbonambi: World Rugby still probing Bok, but action now seems unlikely

World Rugby is still in its evidence gathering phase in its investigation into whether Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi racially abused England's Tom ...
Sport
3 days ago

All Blacks’ Band of Brothers ready to face up to Boks’ Bomb Squad

New Zealand have named their response to South Africa’s Bomb Squad in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final ‘Easy Company’ as the All Blacks take ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springboks mum on Bongi's prospects of playing in the final

As expected, the Springboks opted to shed no further light on their go-to hooker Bongi Mbonambi's prospects of playing in Saturday's Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
4 days ago

England’s Wayne Barnes to blow the whistle in Boks-All Blacks final

As expected the game's most experienced Test referee will be handed the whistle for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New ...
Sport
4 days ago

Tournament mentality: How Boks and All Blacks’ RWC monopoly persists

It's been 20 years since a team other than South Africa and New Zealand have had their hands on the game's most coveted prize.
Sport
4 days ago

UPDATE | World Rugby to investigate Boks’ Mbonambi for ‘racial slur’

Bongi Mbonambi’s participation in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand has been presented a fresh challenge after World Rugby chose ...
Sport
5 days ago

Bok Mbonambi’s place in final under threat after alleged racial slur on Curry

Bongi Mbonambi's prospects of playing in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks may be in jeopardy after he reportedly used a racial ...
Sport
6 days ago

Tiring Boks, with a day less to final, summon energy for All Blacks clash

With one day less than the All Blacks to prepare for the final the Springboks will have to rest and recover well after their exertions over the last ...
Sport
5 days ago

Boks the kings of chasing down lost causes

Last week in the wake of Cheslin Kolbe charging down Thomas Ramos's conversion attempt Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber noted the virtue of ...
Sport
6 days ago

‘I knew that was the job I had to do. Luckily it came off’: Pollard on that kick

Converting the deciding kick in a Rugby World Cup knock-out game is something you dream of from the time you're a little boy, Handré Pollard reminded ...
Sport
6 days ago

Ox helps Bok scrum plough ahead as Bomb Squad swings semi

The demise of the scrum as one of rugby's true battle grounds has been greatly exaggerated.
Sport
6 days ago

Boks somehow turn lost cause against England into World Cup final glory

Handré Pollard reprised his role from the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal win over Wales on Saturday night when he again nervelessly banged over a ...
Sport
6 days ago

Saturday October 28 - 4.05pm

Hi, this is Marc Strydom, your football writer, Arena Holdings Digital sports editor, oft teen Shark Tank attendee Live Blogger ... and damn, this is a big one.

For this reporter this is blog No 6 of the Boks' seven matches at this 2023 Rugby World Cup. Tonight at 9pm it's the monumental culmination of what most pundits are already calling the best World Cup ever.

Remember, there was more doubt about New Zealand before the start of the World Cup, especially after the Boks notched a record win against an admittedly slightly understrength All Blacks (the Boks were also not at full capacity) at Twickenham back on August 25. But there was probably also a sense before the tournament that if both got their game plans right they could see off some strong challengers — especially France (by the Boks) and Ireland (by the Kiwis) — for this to be the final. (In rugby, Boks vs All Blacks is always a distinct possibility, yet somehow it's only happened once).

Now we're here, the first repeat of 1995, the first World Cup since then when both the All Blacks and Springboks have fired — so often one or the other seems to at a World Cup — and the scale of it seems quite overwhelming. The Boks captured South Africa's imagination having to endure single-point thrillers — somehow repelling a host nation directing a steam train at full speed at them, then coming back seemingly from nowhere against a superbly applied gameplan by England that really rattled them — in the quarter and semifinals.

It is certainly going to take another such mammoth effort to win tonight's (Saturday) final at Stade de France (9pm) in rugby's greatest rivalry, as the two three-time champions (the All Blacks most recently in 2011 and 2015, and the Boks defending their title) smash into each other.

Hold tight, find a seat belt to fasten ... you will need one.

I am, of course, not in the stadium, but in my living room in Melville, Johannesburg, later to transfer to the Arena Holdings offices in Parktown. Arena senior rugby writer Liam Del Carme is in Stade de France.

All Liam Del Carme, TimesLIVE, TimesLIVE Premium and Sunday Times' 2023 Rugby World Cup coverage can be found here.

All the RWC 2023 pools, fixtures and results here.

Teams, match details and build-up to follow — stay tuned ...

