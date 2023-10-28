The Welsh team will hope for a better result when they play their first home of the season against Cardiff next weekend as their short tour of South Africa has been a tough one.
Stormers' impressive start to URC continues as they put eight tries past Scarlets
The Stormers’ strong start to their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign continued when they destroyed the Scarlets 52-7 at a windy Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Saturday.
The Stormers, who finished the previous campaign in the URC as runners-up to Munster, have managed to secure back-to-back victories.
This after they kicked off their season with an emphatic victory against the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend and they produced a similar performance against the Welsh team in Cape Town.
The Stormers, who won the tournament during the 2021/2022 season, scored eight tries while their visitors managed just one.
Marcel Theunissen (2), Paul De Wet (2), Clayton Blommetjies, Ben Loader, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Courtnall Skosan scored for the Stormers.
Blommetjies and Feinberg- Mngomezulu shared the kicking duties.
The Scarlets’ only try in the match was scored by Kieran Hardy in the first half.
The Welsh team will hope for a better result when they play their first home of the season against Cardiff next weekend as their short tour of South Africa has been a tough one.
They returned without even a single losing bonus point after they were smashed by the Bulls 63-21 last week.
The Stormers scored five tries in the first half through Theunissen (2), De Wet, Blommetjies and Loader as the hosts led 31-7 at the halftime break.
The hosts opened the scoring just after eight minutes into the game when Theunissen crossed the whitewash with a quick tap and play.
Hardy scored Scarlet’s try after 16 minutes with Theunissen having already touched down twice.
The hosts continued with their excellent display in the final stanza, scoring three more tries as De Wet completed his brace on 42 minutes while the impressive Feinberg-Mngomezulu also scored on 58 minutes.
Debutant Skosan also added his name to that of the try-scorers when he went over with eight minutes left to play.
Stormers (31) 52 Tries: Marcel Theunissen (2), Paul De Wet (2), Clayton Blommetjies, Ben Loader, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Courtnall Skosan Conversion: Blommetjies (2), Feinberg-Mngomezulu (4)
Scarlets (7) 7 Tries: Kieran Hardy Conversion: Ioan Lloyd
