Rugby

‘Greatest SA captain’: Mzansi hails Kolisi and Boks, waits impatiently for holiday

29 October 2023 - 12:35
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
South Africa's Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with teammates following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023 final match at the Stade de France in Paris, France.
Image: David Davies/PA/Backpagepix

Proud South Africans continue to shower the Springboks with praise after the world champions defended their title with their 2023 Rugby World Cup final victory on Saturday night

As Faf de Klerk brought out his Speedo to celebrate with tennis great Roger Federer, South Africans basked in the glory of another four years of calling their team champions. 

Captain Siya Kolisi led the Boks to a gritty 12-11 win against their huge rivals the All Blacks in a nail-biting world showpiece climax at Stade de France in Paris. Afterwards Kolisi reportedly broke away from the celebration lap to climb the stands to greet his friend Federer, who holds South African citizenship through his mother Lynette.

South Africa became the first nation to win the Webb Ellis Cup four times, and joined New Zealand (who have three titles) as only the second to retain it. 

Kolisi became the only Bok skipper to lift the trophy twice, and in succession, leading to many on social media hailing him as “the greatest Bok captain of all time”. 

