POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards?

While the Springboks beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final to win the Webb Ellis trophy for a record-breaking fourth time, the All Blacks outshone the champions at the World Rugby awards on Sunday.
Springboks players did not have much luck at the awards as none of them won accolades a day after being crowned the world champions.
South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth lost out on the Player of the Year title to New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, while Mannie Libbok, nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, lost to New Zealand’s Mark Tele’a.
Jacques Nienaber did not get his hands on the Coach of the Year award as Ireland’s Andy Farrell took the win.
Bok Rugby World Cup 2007 captain John Smit received the International Rugby Players Special Merit award, while former SA winger Bryan Habana was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.
Image: GONZALO FUENTES
Here is the full list of World Rugby awards winners:
