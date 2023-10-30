Rugby

POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards?

30 October 2023 - 12:57 By Sinesipho Schrieber
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Siya Kolisi, Jasper Wiese, and Manie Libbok pose with The Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the World Rugby Awards.
South Africa's Andre Esterhuizen, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Siya Kolisi, Jasper Wiese, and Manie Libbok pose with The Webb Ellis Cup ahead of the World Rugby Awards.
Image: GONZALO FUENTES

While the Springboks beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final to win the Webb Ellis trophy for a record-breaking fourth time, the All Blacks outshone the champions at the World Rugby awards on Sunday.

Springboks players did not have much luck at the awards as none of them won accolades a day after being crowned the world champions. 

South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth lost out on the Player of the Year title to New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, while Mannie Libbok, nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year, lost to New Zealand’s Mark Tele’a.

Jacques Nienaber did not get his hands on the Coach of the Year award as Ireland’s Andy Farrell took the win.

Bok Rugby World Cup 2007 captain John Smit received the International Rugby Players Special Merit award, while former SA winger Bryan Habana was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Here is the full list of World Rugby awards winners:

  • World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard – Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
  • World Rugby Coach of the Year – Andy Farrell (Ireland)
  • World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year in partnership with Tudor – Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)
  • World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC – Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)
  • World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC – Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)
  • World Rugby Referee Award – David McHugh (Ireland)
  • Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service – George Nijaradze (Georgia)
  • Rugby for All Award – SOS Kit Aid
  • International Rugby Players Special Merit Award – John Smit (South Africa)
  • International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year – Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)
  • World Rugby Hall of Fame inductees - Daniel Carter (New Zealand), Thierry Dusautoir (France), George Smith (Australia), Juan Martín Hernández (Argentina), Bryan Habana (South Africa).

READ MORE:

Boks’ Etzebeth, Libbok, Nienaber nominated for World Rugby awards

Ireland centre Bundee Aki is among four nominees for the World Rugby men's player of the year along with France captain Antoine Dupont and World Cup ...
Sport
4 days ago

BLOW BY BLOW | Champions of the world! Boks win final by point against All Blacks

All the action, live, blow by blow, from the 2023 Rugby World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks.
Sport
1 day ago

Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces

SA Rugby (Saru) has confirmed a World Cup trophy tour with the history-making Springbok rugby team in four provinces, with more satellite tours set ...
Sport
21 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ex-Spanish FA chief Rubiales banned for three years over kiss scandal Soccer
  2. Distraught All Blacks left with little to say after seismic defeat Rugby
  3. We have a goal in Cairo: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena ahead of AFL second leg ... Soccer
  4. POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards? Rugby
  5. Kolisi to Bok coach Nienaber: ‘I appreciate you, we love you as a team’ Sport

Latest Videos

'I diagnosed her with coloncystitis, not appendicitis': Videos where Matthew ...
'I don't want to fake it no more' sings 'fake' doctor Matthew Lani before arrest