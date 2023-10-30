SA fans shocked at World Rugby’s ‘dream team’ which includes only one Springbok player

Rugby

World Rugby's Dream Team of 2023 featured only one Springbok player.
Image: Screenshot

World Rugby released its dream team on Sunday after the Springboks won a gruelling World Cup campaign to settle their scores with other nations and end the global tournament as champions for a record-breaking fourth time.

However, only one Springbok player was named in the dream team: Eben Etzebeth.

The bulk of the XV comes from Ireland and France, with five players apiece. England and Argentina did not make the cut.

Our world cup winning coach Jacques Nienaber missed out on the coach of the year prize.

According to World Rugby: “Andy Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year, recognising his achievement in leading Ireland to a Six Nations Grand Slam and top spot in the World Rugby Men’s Rankings powered by Capgemini for 15 months.”

Rugby fans from South Africa had their say about the selection and were not happy with the lack of Springboks in the team.

