WATCH | Bok fans celebrate World Cup victory: 'It's a special time to be alive'

30 October 2023 - 10:37 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
“It's a special time to be alive. We all unite around the South African rugby,” said rugby fan Anton Geldenhuys in Pretoria on Saturday after the Springboks beat New Zealand to win their fourth Rugby World Cup.

 

“This game has shown me that it's never too late to fight for your dreams, back-to-back champions, 2019, 2023, this one is for history, I must say,” law student Mthamba said.

In an interview after the tense match, South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi said: “Honestly, people who are not from South Africa don't understand what this means for our country. It's not just about the game on the field. Our country goes through a lot. We are the hope they have.”

It has been reported that the Springboks will arrive back in South Africa from France on Tuesday.

