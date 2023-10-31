Rugby

IN PICS | Glorious welcome for Boks as they touch down in Mzansi

31 October 2023 - 15:12 By TimesLIVE
Bok captain Siya Kolisi hold the Webb Ellis Cup at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg where fans welcomed the national rugby team on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Springboks returned home to a packed OR Tambo International Airport on their arrival from the Rugby World Cup tournament in France on Tuesday.

The airport was a hive of activity by 9am with throngs of supporters eagerly awaiting the arrival of the triumphant Springboks.

A fan holds the South African flag while she waits for the victorious national rugby team to arrive.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Fans arrived early at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Boks.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A Springbok fan holds a placard to welcome Eben Etzebeth and other Boks players back home.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Excited supporters wait for the players to clear customs and collect their luggage.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
OR Tambo International Airport was packed to capacity with Springboks fans on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The Boks received a warm welcome from thousands of proud South Africans at OR Tambo international Airport.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Rugby fans carrying flags and wearing Bok shirts and green and gold wait for the players to arrive.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The team's captain Siya Kolisi proudly hoisted the Webb Ellis trophy as fans roared with pride. 

The team were again crowned kings of rugby — their record fourth title — after a nail-biting 12-11 win over rivals New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday. 

TimesLIVE

