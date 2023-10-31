The Springboks returned home to a packed OR Tambo International Airport on their arrival from the Rugby World Cup tournament in France on Tuesday.
The airport was a hive of activity by 9am with throngs of supporters eagerly awaiting the arrival of the triumphant Springboks.
IN PICS | Glorious welcome for Boks as they touch down in Mzansi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The team's captain Siya Kolisi proudly hoisted the Webb Ellis trophy as fans roared with pride.
The team were again crowned kings of rugby — their record fourth title — after a nail-biting 12-11 win over rivals New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.
