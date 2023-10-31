Do you want to join those welcoming the Springboks home at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg today but don’t have money?
Gautrain is offering free rides to the airport and all you have to do is wear your Springbok jersey or South African colours. The free train rides will be available from 10am to 3pm to people without any luggage at all Gautrain stations.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play our part by transporting Bokke supporters. The Springboks deserve a rousing South African welcome. We are bursting with pride,” said Gautrain management agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe.
The free trips include rides from Park Station, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria.
“When travelling to the airport, the free service is only available between 10am and 12pm. When returning from the airport, the free service is only between 12.30pm and 3pm. Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midibuses,” Gautrain said.
Keen to see the Boks but low on cash? Gautrain is offering free rides to OR Tambo Airport
Free rides will be offered to people wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage from 10am to 3pm at all stations
Image: Supplied
Do you want to join those welcoming the Springboks home at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg today but don’t have money?
Gautrain is offering free rides to the airport and all you have to do is wear your Springbok jersey or South African colours. The free train rides will be available from 10am to 3pm to people without any luggage at all Gautrain stations.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play our part by transporting Bokke supporters. The Springboks deserve a rousing South African welcome. We are bursting with pride,” said Gautrain management agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe.
The free trips include rides from Park Station, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria.
“When travelling to the airport, the free service is only available between 10am and 12pm. When returning from the airport, the free service is only between 12.30pm and 3pm. Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midibuses,” Gautrain said.
READ MORE:
WATCH | President Ramaphosa declares a national holiday in honour of the Boks and other sports teams
IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup
WATCH | Ramaphosa declares December 15 a public holiday in honour of the Boks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos