Rugby

Keen to see the Boks but low on cash? Gautrain is offering free rides to OR Tambo Airport

Free rides will be offered to people wearing Springbok or South African colours without luggage from 10am to 3pm at all stations

31 October 2023 - 10:05 By TIMESLIVE
Gautrain is offering free rides to OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Springboks back to the country today. File image
Image: Supplied

Do you want to join those welcoming the Springboks home at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg today but don’t have money?

Gautrain is offering free rides to the airport and all you have to do is wear your Springbok jersey or South African colours. The free train rides will be available from 10am to 3pm to people without any luggage at all Gautrain stations.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the celebrations and play our part by transporting Bokke supporters. The Springboks deserve a rousing South African welcome. We are bursting with pride,” said Gautrain management agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe.

The free trips include rides from Park Station, Sandton, Midrand, and Pretoria. 

“When travelling to the airport, the free service is only available between 10am and 12pm. When returning from the airport, the free service is only between 12.30pm and 3pm. Free travel is limited to the train service and does not include Gautrain buses and midibuses,” Gautrain said.

