WATCH | ‘Boks all the horror movies rolled into one’: NZ DJ’s poem has fans in stitches

31 October 2023 - 13:09 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
New Zealand radio host Daniel McHardy’s dark ode to the Springboks likening the team to ghouls found in all kinds of horror movies “that never die” has gone viral.
Image: Senz Radio

New Zealand radio host Daniel McHardy’s dark ode describing the Springboks as “all the horror movies rolled into one” for opponents has gone viral on social media days after the Rugby World Cup final with thousands of people around the world impressed by his “Shakespearean” praise for the Boks.

McHardy of Senz Radio in New Zealand gained popularity in South Africa for his build-up to Saturday's final, where the Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11, on his show last week in which he provided multiple horror movie references as he praised South Africans for their resilience.

“They won’t quit, they won’t die. They are rugby’s version of a horror movie. If you do not bury them 10 feet deep they will come back to haunt you and punish you for your sins. We saw this movie from the quarterfinals and semifinals. They are the zombie aBokalypse,” McHardy quipped. 

The Boks won all three of their knockout matches in France by a point, often coming back from what seemed impossible situations.

McHardy likened the Boks to horror movies such as House on Haunted Hill, changing that title to “House on Springboks Hill”. 

“Boks, night of living dead Boks, creature of the Bok lagoon, house on Springboks hill, halter Boks, witch project Springboks, the Bok chainsaw massacre, village of the dead Boks, the Bokkieman, a nightmare on Bok street,” he said.

The clip on the Senz Radio TikTok page had 359,000 views making it the most-watched video on their page. The station also celebrated scores of people following them after the video trended on social platforms such as X and was shared by South Africans. 

Though South Africa has poets such as Jessica Mbangeni who praise the national teams, McHardy’s style was different and caught the attention of people on social media, especially being a Kiwi. 

Social media user Marian Mare wrote: “As a Bok supporter I find this hilarious and so good.” 

A supporter from New Zealand, Richard McLean, wrote: “As a Kiwi I've always seen SA and NZ as the top two sides on earth across the decades. And I've never felt ashamed of our boys losing to the Boks. I think it's a general respect all Kiwis have for SA Rugby. Absolutely stoked both were in the final.”

Here are some social media reactions: 

