The Springboks will embark on a celebratory trophy tour in the coming days in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with more satellite tours set for next year.
“The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, concluding at FNB Stadium on Thursday, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday,” South African Rugby said.
“The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.
“Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours after the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
WATCH | Kolisi leads Bok heroes out to rapturous reception at OR Tambo
Image: Reuters/Sumaya Hisham
The Springboks returned home to a heroes' welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup in France.
The Boks landed in Johannesburg around 10am on Tuesday. They took time to come through customs and the luggage area into an arrivals hall packed to the rafters with a boisterous crowd, who greeted the return of the victorious stars with noise that lifted the airport roof.
South Africa were again crowned kings of rugby again after a nail-biting 12-11 win over rivals New Zealand at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s first half red card proved decisive in a gritty battle as the Springboks became the first four-time winners of the Rugby World Cup, and the second after New Zealand to retain the title.
Led by inspirational captain Siya Kolisi and coach Jacques Nienaber, the Boks came through the arrivals gates at just after 11pm to a rapturous reception.
The Springboks will embark on a celebratory trophy tour in the coming days in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with more satellite tours set for next year.
“The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto, concluding at FNB Stadium on Thursday, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday,” South African Rugby said.
“The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.
“Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours after the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | OR Tambo packed to rafters as fans await world champion Boks
The Springboks are back! 2023 Rugby World Cup champions arrive in SA
‘Greatest SA captain’: Mzansi hails Kolisi and Boks, waits impatiently for holiday
Springbok World Cup final player ratings: Pieter-Steph and Siya’s night
Eiffel Tower lit for Boks as Ox has his cake
WATCH | President Ramaphosa declares a national holiday in honour of the Boks and other sports teams
EDITORIAL | Let’s take the Boks’ unity and use it in everyday life to prevail
JUSTICE MALALA | Unfortunately the Boks’ victory is a temporary distraction
After Boks over to Proteas, whose maths shows they’re as good as in semis
Boks bask in glow of City of Light after final contested by two best teams on the planet
IN MEMES | Springboks' journey to winning the World Cup
Boks, and South Africa, on top of the world — again
Kolisi to Bok coach Nienaber: ‘I appreciate you, we love you as a team’
POLL | How do you feel about the Boks squad not winning any World Rugby Awards?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos