Gatland will not lead 2025 British and Irish Lions tour

Warren Gatland has decided not to continue as head coach of the British and Irish Lions, and recommended Ireland coach Andy Farrell as the best man for the job.

Gatland has been in charge of the Lions since the 2013 tour of Australia, also leading the side during the 2017 tour of New Zealand and the South African tour in 2021.

“I have done my best for the Lions, but it is time to move on,” Gatland wrote in his column in The Telegraph.

“A few weeks ago, I was asked by Nigel Walker, Wales' director of rugby, if I was interested in putting my name forward to be head coach for the next tour in Australia in 2025.

“I told him I was not going to put my name forward. I told Nigel I would have no problem if any of my support staff were to be asked to be involved as I would see it as a great experience for them.”