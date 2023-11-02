WATCH | Joburg erupts as Boks bring city centre to a standstill
The Springboks literally brought Johannesburg to a standstill on their World Cup trophy tour on Thursday afternoon.
The Boks made their way into the busy city centre via Braamfontein where scenes of thousands of fans flooding the streets around their open-top bus were spectacular.
They were continuing Soweto where the tour would end at FNB Stadium
The Boks, after being welcomed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior ministers at the Union Buildings, were greeted by huge crowds as they toured Pretoria with the Webb Ellis Cup in the morning before continuing to Johannesburg and Soweto in the afternoon.
The Boks beat the All Blacks 12-11 in Saturday's 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris to retain their title won in Japan in 2019.
The trophy tour continues in Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
For the full schedule of the trophy tour in all four cities click here.
Springboks have litteraly brought Braamfontein to a standstill. pic.twitter.com/wq10bwfheJ— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
Johannesburg central is showing love to the Springboks. pic.twitter.com/5RkrR6xx3s— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
BOKKE IN BRAAM | Our champions are here. What a moment! #WITS 💚BOKKE #WitsForGood pic.twitter.com/kAA57PUnjn— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) November 2, 2023
Young man in Braam Climbing a tree to make sure they see the Rugby World Champions #Springboks are currently passing through The Mandela Bridge towards the Bree Taxi Rank on their way to the Joburg CBD, from where they will proceed to Soweto FNB Stadium. #SpringboksRWC pic.twitter.com/iqIVys8tO4— News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 2, 2023
WATCH | The moment the #Springboks arrived @FNBSA bank City. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/jx4sSdYhSG— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
WATCH | At 15:14 the atmosphere @FNBSA Bank City is electrifying. #Springboks @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/Uyb0EpqZd1— Thabo Tshabalala (@Thabo_Tshaba) November 2, 2023
Springboks have arrived at Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown. pic.twitter.com/vH6wpvf9WM— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 2, 2023
[WATCH] #Springboks captain Siya Kolisi says seeing South Africans congratulate them on clinching the Webb Ellis cup is the best feeling in the world. "This is exactly why we did it."#Newzroom405 #RWC23 pic.twitter.com/fIEXrQjPHI— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 2, 2023